Team Scoop - Latest on Wells and Rattler
I have continued to check the status of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Antwane Wells, both of which are deciding whether to return to Columbia.
LOOK: FSU RB Trey Benson posts cryptic tweet as his roommate and star DE Jared Verse's future decision looms
Florida State running back Trey Benson shared what seems to be a cryptic message on his Twitter account early this morning. It could be in relation to his roomate, star FSU defensive end Jared Verse, who has a decision to make on whether to remain in Tallahassee for another season or to head to the NFL.
UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis updates his recruitment and decision timeline
SAN ANTONIO - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School’s 247Sports Composite five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis would love to make a college decision in the near future. “Yeah I think it’s starting to get to that point in the process,” Davis told 247Sports this past Friday while in the Alamo City to take part in the All-American Bowl festivities. The class-of-2024 passer will play in the game next January.
Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
Petrino vs Fisher: It's a matter of details on execution, schemes (VIP)
Gigem 247 breaks down some of the differences between Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the details and some of the schemes they use in the passing game. It's an informational look at what Petrino to get across nuances in quarterback reads both before and after the snap, the emphasis on getting the ball deep, and how his receivers adjust their routes and respond to different coverages. It's not just about getting open...it's also about getting the ball to the right guy at the right time and we break down some of the details on how that can happen.
