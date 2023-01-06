Gigem 247 breaks down some of the differences between Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the details and some of the schemes they use in the passing game. It's an informational look at what Petrino to get across nuances in quarterback reads both before and after the snap, the emphasis on getting the ball deep, and how his receivers adjust their routes and respond to different coverages. It's not just about getting open...it's also about getting the ball to the right guy at the right time and we break down some of the details on how that can happen.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO