Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
Oldest US Person Dies at 115 After Sharing Secret to a Long, Happy Life
The oldest American still alive passed away on Tuesday at the age of 115. Before she died away last week at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, Bessie Hendricks was the fourth-oldest person still alive in the world and the oldest person still living in the US, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
East Coast Man Charged with Abandoning Dog Outside Iowa Airport
To me, this is unfathomable. I just can't comprehend it. Here's what reportedly happened. A 24-year-old New Jersey man named Charles Bigsen went to the airport in Des Moines on Thursday morning, December 29, ready to board a plane back to the east coast. Bigsen told the Dailymail.com, "I already...
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa Is Going To Get The Shivers This Summer Thanks To Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is gearing up for another great weekend of racing this summer in Newton, IA with the only NTT INDYCAR Series doubleheader weekend of the year. Get ready for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend returning to the Iowa Speedway, July 21-23, 2023. This year, the concert lineup is going to blow you away with the four artists they have coming and one of them is going to be giving you the Shivers in July.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
Hy-Vee offering lower-price insulin, free shingles vaccine to those with Medicare Part D
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering reduced-cost monthly insulin supplies and free Shingrix vaccines to all Medicare Part D beneficiaries. The grocery store chain says thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare Part D beneficiaries who take insulin will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply of each covered formulary insulin product. A deductible will also not be applied to covered insulin products.
Nineteen14 in Minburn reopens Saturday under new owner
MINBURN, Iowa — The Nineteen14 Depot in Minburn will celebrate its grand opening under new management Saturday night, the bar’s new owner, Michael Roberts of Ankeny, announced Saturday. Last summer the Minburn City Council began exploring the possibility of selling the 109-year-old depot but ultimately decided to retain...
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
VIP: Five-star ISU signee Omaha Biliew talks Cyclones, team success
Waukee (Iowa) five-star forward Omaha Biliew is set to make an early impact at Iowa State next season, as the highest-rated commit in the history of the Cyclones’
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Highest-paying management jobs in Ames
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Ames, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
