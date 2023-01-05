Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A police chase after an incident has ended in a crash in Pickaway County. According to early reports around 815 pm, Law Enforcement reported that they were in a high-speed pursuit with a suspect on Ashville Pike before heading onto Duvall road. The chase came east on Duvall road where the suspect crashed around 4800 Duvall road in Harrison Township.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Searches for Hit Skip Suspect
ROSS COUNTY – On 1/8/23 at approximately 23:30 hours Ross County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 214 Church St. in Roxabell in reference to an Auto Crash. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed a damaged red 2017 Buick Regal which had been pushed into a fence. They observed that the front left corner of the vehicle and its left rear-view mirror was damaged.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Man Found Dead in Roadway with Gunshot Wounds
PERRY – Perry county is investigating a shooting that occurred inside their county. According to Perry County Sheriff department on January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The Perry County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus
LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
sciotopost.com
Fatal Crash – One Killed in T-Bone Crash in Groveport
Franklin – One person died and two were injured in a crash in the area of 317 Northbound, and both East and West Groveport Rd. According to the Franklin county sheriff’s department around 8:20 pm on Friday the crash occurred when a person was driving an SUV Southbound on Route 317 and attempted to turn left onto Groveport road when they were struck by another vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus man killed in Circleville pedestrian crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian crash yesterday evening has turned fatal in Circleville. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving south on US Route 23 when he saw a pedestrian wearing a black coat in the roadway. The Deputy, reports say,...
Woman indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with the 2021 death of another woman by drug poisoning in a Columbus prison. According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a grand jury on Friday indicted Jamila Perry, who is accused of providing the illegal drugs that caused the […]
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Drive By Threat with Gun in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after driving by a person and threatening him with a gun. The incident occurred at the Valero gas station located at 61 N Bridge St. The caller reported that the named man pointed a gun out of the window of the vehicle and then left the scene.
cwcolumbus.com
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
