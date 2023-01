JACKSON, Miss.| Led by a 63.6 percent shooting performance from deep, the Jackson State women's basketball team defeated Alabama State 90-48 at home Saturday. The Tigers (5-7, 2-0) had three players score in double figures, led by Keshuna Luckett, who had 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Angel Jackson added 16 points and four blocks and Ti'lan Boler chipped in with 12 points.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO