Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
I-5 is deadliest road in San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in California using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
gbsan.com
10 Things About Jorge Carrillo
“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
kusi.com
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
Novo Brazil Brewing Co. Adding Mission Valley to Their Taproom Lineup
Chula Vista Based Brewery Joining Westfield Mission Valley
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
Wetland viewing deck built at Carmel Mountain Preserve
A new viewing deck was built over a wetland on the Carmel Mountain Preserve, the Chaparral Lands Conservancy announced Wednesday
delmartimes.net
Volunteers needed for Point in Time count of homeless people across San Diego
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26. This federally-required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county. The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data...
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
KPBS
Our elusive neighbor: The mountain lion
After a decade of living wild in the Griffith park area of Los Angeles, the world-famous mountain lion known as P-22, was captured and euthanized last month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He was in the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who determined the cat was too sick and injured to return to his Hollywood home.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
