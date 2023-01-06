ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Jorge Carrillo

“Cada cabeza es un mundo.” (Spanish) Translation: “Every mind is a world unto itself.”. As farm workers in the 1950s and 1960s, Jorge Carrillo’s family endured terrible living and working conditions. Jorge knew that education was a way out for him. Jorge graduated from UC San Diego and went on to law school at Stanford. Jorge used his law degree to improve conditions for farm workers and help them gain more control over their lives and livelihoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
seniorresource.com

Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Volunteers needed for Point in Time count of homeless people across San Diego

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26. This federally-required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county. The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
KPBS

Our elusive neighbor: The mountain lion

After a decade of living wild in the Griffith park area of Los Angeles, the world-famous mountain lion known as P-22, was captured and euthanized last month at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He was in the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who determined the cat was too sick and injured to return to his Hollywood home.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy