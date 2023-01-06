ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend

(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week. We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°. The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed. We'll see now...
