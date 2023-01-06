Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Pritzker, lawmakers react to Illinois House passing assault weapon ban bill
(WAND) - Around midnight Friday the Illinois House of Representatives passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. The vote was 64 to 43 on the 77-page HB5855, known as...
The Illinois House passed an assault weapon ban bill. Here's what HB5855 says and what's next
(NBC CHICAGO) - Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know...
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Chief Peasley of the Maroa Countryside Fire Protection District. All persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower all United States flags and State flags from sunrise...
Wintry mix is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend
(WAND WEATHER)- Above average temperatures are likely across Central Illinois over the next week. We'll see a fantastic Friday with a sun and cloud mix and highs around 40°. The wintry mix we expected by daybreak Saturday is still on the way, it's just been delayed. We'll see now...
ALAH's Kaden Feagin named Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- ALAH star Kaden Feagin was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois!. This comes after a monster senior year with the Knights where he totaled 23 hundred yards and 37 touchdowns. On defense, Feagin tallied two interceptions, three forced fumbles and...
National Weather Service confirms McLean tornado, brings Tuesday's count up to 8
(WAND) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an eighth tornado spawned from Tuesday's severe weather. None of the tornadoes ranked higher than EF1, which includes twisters with wind speeds between 65 and 110 mph. EF1 in Gibson City with winds at 100 mph. EF1 in Decatur with winds...
