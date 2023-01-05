ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austinnews.net

Points at a premium as No. 6 Texas outlasts Oklahoma State

Marcus Carr scored 12 points and Timmy Allen added 11 as No. 6 Texas bounced back from an embarrassing loss at home with a 56-46 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 dustup in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Dillon Mitchell added a career-high 12 rebounds for the Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy