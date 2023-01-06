ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith announces 27 dates for 2023 North American Gloria tour

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sam Smith has announced they are doing a 27-date tour across North America for their fourth album Gloria.

The singer, 30, will perform songs from Gloria, which will be released later this month, which features their Grammy nominated single Unholy.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sam announced the tour would kick off on July 25 in Miami and finish on September 25 in Ciudad de Mexico .

The North America tour will be added onto their European tour which starts in Sheffield in April with dates around the UK before gigs in Berlin, Oslo and Cologne among others.

Sharing their exciting announcement, they wrote: 'GLORIA - THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA. This is going to be so special, it's been too long sailors!! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together.

'RSVP on the link in my stories to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th at 9am local. Love you all... Sx'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBxc0_0k5AxS5i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdi21_0k5AxS5i00

Sam's new album will be released on January 27c, 2023.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, they penned last year: 'Dearest sailors I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called 'GLORIA'.

'It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now. I'm feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Do06H_0k5AxS5i00

'It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul. Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long. Only a few months now. Sam x'

The singer is currently in Australia and is set to hold a special gig at South Australia's iconic d'Arenberg Cube in January 2023.

The intimate performance will be the pop star's only show in the country during their visit.

It comes after Sam reportedly caused quite a stir while filming an X-Rated S&M music video for a song on their latest album.

They allegedly filmed the video at Hertfordshire's Ashridge House, a former royal residence, while it was still open to the public as a tourist attraction, with a source explaining that older visitors were 'absolutely shocked'.

According to The Sun , guests of the country house were treated to 'spectacular views' during the raunchy video, as drag queens and scantily-clad extras took to their set for the day.

Popular among older tourists looking for a day trip, Ashridge House was the home to Dukes and Earls of Bridgewater for 245 years and was used by Henry VII.

An insider said: 'There were plenty of older folk enjoying a walk in the grounds when a load of geezers in leather turned up in all sorts.

'It probably nearly gave a few of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked.

'Some of the staff at the house had to try to usher the dancers through discretely, and move the visitors through another part of the estate to avoid creating a scene. It was very funny,' they explained.

MailOnline contacted representatives of Sam and Ashridge House for comment at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNaG8_0k5AxS5i00

