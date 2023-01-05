Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
luxury-houses.net
Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million
1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
myfoxzone.com
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando
Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great date night because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events. My husband and I went to a brewery for our... The post A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
SpaceX to send OneWeb Launch 16 mission into orbit Sunday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is scheduled to launch the OneWeb Launch 16 mission at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this weekend. The launch window is at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket will liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40. Falcon 9′s first stage will land on...
State gives notice to take over Disney’s Reedy Creek District
The Florida State Legislature this spring will take up legislation to deal with the future of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District that came under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after Disney came out against his “Don’t Say Gay” law. According to...
wild941.com
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
Fire crews in Seminole County battle fire the size of two football fields
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department battled a blaze in the Mims/Lake Harney area on Sunday. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation call around 5:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they located the fire in a marshy area. Crews battled two separate fires...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Orlando
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Armed carjacking reported at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport. Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport. Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area. According to a report, an...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
Comments / 0