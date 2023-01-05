ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

austinnews.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Casa del Mondo, A Grand Estate with Architectural Features from Around The World in Winer Park, Florida is Seeking for $16 Million

1220 N Park Avenue Home in Winter Park, Florida for Sale. 1220 N Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida is a gated estate situated on Winter Park Chain of Lakes in the the most exclusive location in Twelve Oaks on a private road, originally designed with architectural features from around the world with amenities and features in the house that are unlike anything seen before. This Home in Winter Park offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 12,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1220 N Park Avenue, please contact Alison Mosley (Phone: 407-304-6458) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINTER PARK, FL
myfoxzone.com

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando

Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great date night because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events. My husband and I went to a brewery for our... The post A Beer Lover’s Guide to Breweries in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Orlando

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy