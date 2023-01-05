Read full article on original website
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 8,822 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 8,641 tickets, WWE's Monday Night RAW selling 8,183 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,972 tickets.
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/07): Jackson, Mississippi
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The show saw Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
Transcript of WWE's Employee Call Addressing Vince McMahon's Return
-- An audio recording of the all-hands-on-deck meeting that took place within WWE on Friday was made available to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com and he has transcribed it below. It would cover almost the entirety of the 7-8 minute meeting with the only portion possibly missing is some introductory lines by Stephanie McMahon welcoming everyone to the call.
WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Down Big From Last Week's Show
SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.167 million viewers, with a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from this past week’s 2.441 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of...
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023
Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/08): Huntsville, Alabama
WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The show saw Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch and Sheamus) go up against The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
NXT UK Alumni Sounds Off On Recent WWE Release Of Mandy Rose
During her recent chat with The Ten Count, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels shared her thoughts on the release of former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Samuels sounds off on this topic:. “It’s a tricky thing. I think...
Various News: WWE Superstar Visits Graceland, New Kenny Omega T-Shirt
-- A One-Time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current Smackdown Superstar recently visited Graceland. During WWE's stop in Memphis, Tennessee, Shotzi visited the home of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll". Check out the footage below, via the official YouTube channel of WWE:. -- In other news from the...
AEW News: Britt Baker Celebrates Anniversary Of Signing With AEW, Titles Updated
-- According to a report from Fightful Select, several All Elite Wrestling CHampionship belts have undergone logo changes. The AEW World Tag Team Championships are among the refurbished titles, and those belts have received "cosmetic changes." -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt...
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule
The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Second Set Of Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling recently held the second set of tapings for this Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The Tapings took place before last Friday night's AEW Rampage episode and featured Action Andretti taking on Ari Daivari in a Singles Match in the main event.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Birmingham, AL. (1/9/2023)
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues tonight. WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. for this week's installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program. Ahead of tonight's show, WWE.com has released the following preview:. Alexa Bliss to explain...
Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, New WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest episode below, featuring Damage CTRL(Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai):. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube library. Catch up on the latest instalment of WWE...
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 11 matches such as OH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Viva Van, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods for the ROH World Championship, Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels and Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Amira and Danika Della Rouge.
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
