Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon "Always Hated" Tag Team Wrestling
During the latest recording of his own Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled an issue with WWE Executive Chairman and majority owner Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast where Nash touches on this topic with his thoughts. On McMahon's feelings towards tag...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
rajah.com
Brandon Thurston Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's return to WWE. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Brandon touches on this topic with his thoughts. On the influence behind McMahon's return:. “Most importantly, WWE can’t make a...
rajah.com
WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Down Big From Last Week's Show
SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.167 million viewers, with a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from this past week’s 2.441 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On If He Would Wrestle A Match In Saudi Arabia For A Big Pay Day
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how well the company paid fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for being a WWE lifer and being loyal. Kurt Angle said:. “Well, you know what, I’m not a WWE lifer....
rajah.com
Max Caster Includes Vince McMahon Reference In Freestyle Rap At AEW Battle Of The Belts V (Video)
For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V. Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Celtic Warrior Workout, Next Hey! (EW) Guest
-- A fresh edition of the Celtic Warrior Workouts has surfaced on YouTube. Check out the footage below, featuring Damage CTRL leader Bayley:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling's own Saraya will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW), along with host RJ City:
rajah.com
Cody Deaner Reflects On His Work With WWE Hall Of Famer
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Deaner explained how WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash helped him, during Cody's time in Border City Wrestling. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the former Impact World Taf...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown On FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the highlights below, featuring Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promotions YouTube library. Catch up on...
rajah.com
NXT UK Alumni Sounds Off On Recent WWE Release Of Mandy Rose
During her recent chat with The Ten Count, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels shared her thoughts on the release of former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Samuels sounds off on this topic:. “It’s a tricky thing. I think...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 8,822 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 8,641 tickets, WWE's Monday Night RAW selling 8,183 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,972 tickets.
rajah.com
Various News: All-Time Best WWE Raw Returns, Former AEW Champion Posts Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has dropped her latest vlog. Check out the footage below, which showcases Rosa's recent trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair's Time Off Was Good For Her, Comments On Her WWE Return
What did "The Nature Boy" think of the WWE return of "The Queen?" Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair's comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the "WWE After The Bell" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where 'Naitch...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale
What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/07): Jackson, Mississippi
WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The show saw Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Event is set to take place on Friday, January 13th from inside Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and is set to air live on IMPACT Plus, FITE TV, traditional PPV and YouTube for the Ultimate Insiders members. Betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To...
rajah.com
Mickie James Addresses Potential Women's Legends Showdown Against Gail Kim
Mickie James vs. Gail Kim. The "Hardcore Country" singer would always say, "Yes" if such a match were proposed. As IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 continues to draw closer, the women's wrestling legend has been making the media rounds to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Transcript of WWE's Employee Call Addressing Vince McMahon's Return
-- An audio recording of the all-hands-on-deck meeting that took place within WWE on Friday was made available to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com and he has transcribed it below. It would cover almost the entirety of the 7-8 minute meeting with the only portion possibly missing is some introductory lines by Stephanie McMahon welcoming everyone to the call.
Comments / 0