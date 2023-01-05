ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Bloodline's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matchups as well as the segments that took place during last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest edition of Smackdown On FOX have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the highlights below, featuring Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has also been added to the promotions YouTube library. Catch up on...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events

WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 8,822 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 8,641 tickets, WWE's Monday Night RAW selling 8,183 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,972 tickets.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (01/07): Jackson, Mississippi

WWE recently had their Saturday Night’s Main Event, which took place from the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, Mississippi. The show saw Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) battle The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
JACKSON, MS
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/08): Huntsville, Alabama

WWE recently held their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The show saw Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland, Butch and Sheamus) go up against The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WWE SmackDown Viewership Prelim Numbers Down Big From Last Week's Show

SpoilerTV.com reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown was able to draw a total average of 2.167 million viewers, with a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from this past week’s 2.441 million viewers. In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of...
A&E Officially Announces The Return Of “Biography: WWE Legends” And “WWE Rivals”

A&E issued a press release, where it was announced that their series “Biography: WWE Legends” as well as “WWE Rivals” will return starting Sunday, February 19th, with the season 3 premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8PM ET followed by the season 2 premiere of “WWE Rivals” at 10PM ET. The season three premiere of "Biography: WWE Legends" will feature one of the most infamous groups in all of wrestling the nWo, while the rest of the season will feature Hall of Famers and legends like Dusty Rhodes, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Kane and Iron Sheik.
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.257 million viewers, with a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 14.14% from last week’s final viewership of 2.629 million viewers. Last Friday's 0.53 rating is...
Manny Lemons Reflects On Recent AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw Appearances

During his interview with PWMania.com, Manny Lemons disccused his recent WWE and AEW television appearances, which both happened on January 2nd. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Manny touches on this topic with his thoughts. On his AEW Dark: Elevation and Monday Night Raw appearances:. “To be...
GEORGIA STATE
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule

The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
Jim Ross Explains Why Kurrgan "Didn't Connect With The Audience"

During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross explained why Kurrgan failed to "connect with the audience" in WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Good Ol' JR touches on this topic...
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW

Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023

Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Second Set Of Spoilers For This Coming Tuesday's Episode Of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling recently held the second set of tapings for this Tuesday's episode of Dark inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. The Tapings took place before last Friday night's AEW Rampage episode and featured Action Andretti taking on Ari Daivari in a Singles Match in the main event.
PORTLAND, OR
Transcript of WWE's Employee Call Addressing Vince McMahon's Return

-- An audio recording of the all-hands-on-deck meeting that took place within WWE on Friday was made available to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com and he has transcribed it below. It would cover almost the entirety of the 7-8 minute meeting with the only portion possibly missing is some introductory lines by Stephanie McMahon welcoming everyone to the call.

