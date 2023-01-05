A&E issued a press release, where it was announced that their series “Biography: WWE Legends” as well as “WWE Rivals” will return starting Sunday, February 19th, with the season 3 premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8PM ET followed by the season 2 premiere of “WWE Rivals” at 10PM ET. The season three premiere of "Biography: WWE Legends" will feature one of the most infamous groups in all of wrestling the nWo, while the rest of the season will feature Hall of Famers and legends like Dusty Rhodes, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Kane and Iron Sheik.

2 DAYS AGO