Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com
A&E Officially Announces The Return Of “Biography: WWE Legends” And “WWE Rivals”
A&E issued a press release, where it was announced that their series “Biography: WWE Legends” as well as “WWE Rivals” will return starting Sunday, February 19th, with the season 3 premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8PM ET followed by the season 2 premiere of “WWE Rivals” at 10PM ET. The season three premiere of "Biography: WWE Legends" will feature one of the most infamous groups in all of wrestling the nWo, while the rest of the season will feature Hall of Famers and legends like Dusty Rhodes, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Kane and Iron Sheik.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Shares His Thoughts On Ronda Rousey, Says She Doesn't Respect Wrestling Business
Does Teddy Long think Ronda Rousey cares about the pro wrestling business?. No he does not ... playa. The former SmackDown General Manager spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling personality spoke about Ronda Rousey...
rajah.com
Various News: All-Time Best WWE Raw Returns, Former AEW Champion Posts Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has dropped her latest vlog. Check out the footage below, which showcases Rosa's recent trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, a fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel.
rajah.com
Max Caster Includes Vince McMahon Reference In Freestyle Rap At AEW Battle Of The Belts V (Video)
For those who missed it, Max Caster included a reference to the buzz within the pro wrestling world regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE during his ring entrance freestyle rap at AEW Battle of the Belts V. Caster teamed with Anthony Bowens for a match that saw the duo, collectively...
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Superstar Visits Graceland, New Kenny Omega T-Shirt
-- A One-Time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and current Smackdown Superstar recently visited Graceland. During WWE's stop in Memphis, Tennessee, Shotzi visited the home of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll". Check out the footage below, via the official YouTube channel of WWE:. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 8,822 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 8,641 tickets, WWE's Monday Night RAW selling 8,183 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,972 tickets.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Reveals His Favorite Matches Thus Far In AEW
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on Rewind With Besa for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Absolute One" spoke about his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being his favorite match, as well as how he enjoyed his showdown against Darby Allin.
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT New Year's Evil
WWE NXT New Year's Evil is set to take place this Tuesday, January 10 from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the event is set to air live on the USA Network. As of this writing, six matches have been made official for WWE NXT New Year's...
rajah.com
Mickie James Addresses Potential Women's Legends Showdown Against Gail Kim
Mickie James vs. Gail Kim. The "Hardcore Country" singer would always say, "Yes" if such a match were proposed. As IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 continues to draw closer, the women's wrestling legend has been making the media rounds to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
rajah.com
NXT UK Alumni Sounds Off On Recent WWE Release Of Mandy Rose
During her recent chat with The Ten Count, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels shared her thoughts on the release of former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Samuels sounds off on this topic:. “It’s a tricky thing. I think...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander On Becoming The Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about a number of topics such as becoming the longest-reigning World Champion in company history. Josh Alexander said:. “It’s completely unbelievable, I’ve said on this show probably many times, the thing that got me into wrestling and...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair's Time Off Was Good For Her, Comments On Her WWE Return
What did "The Nature Boy" think of the WWE return of "The Queen?" Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair's comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the "WWE After The Bell" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where 'Naitch...
rajah.com
Taz Names Dream Opponent, Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
During his interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, All Elite Wrestling commentator and manager Taz shared his thoughts on the recent clash between Hikaru Shida and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. Tz also named one of his own dream opponents, and more. Check out the highlights below. On his influences...
rajah.com
Orange Cassidy Says Jon Moxley Owes Him A Match, Talks About Potential Bryan Danielson Showdown
Orange Cassidy recently spoke with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge for an interview. During the discussion, the "Freshly Squeezed" one spoke about one particular All Elite Wrestling star that still owes him a showdown inside the squared circle. "[Jon Moxley] still owes me a match," said the AEW All-Atlantic Champion of...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Nemesis Night 1 Results (01/07): Los Angeles, California
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) recently held the first day of their STRONG: Nemesis Event, which took place inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw a STRONG Survivor Matchup take place in the main event, where the winner will be earning a future shot at the STRONG Openweight Title. NJPW STRONG takes place every Saturday night on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
Spoilers From MLW's Recent Blood & Thunder TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently held TV Tapings for their Blood & Thunder Event, which emanated from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show saw Billie Starkz battle Kayla Kassidy in Women's Division Singles action in the main event. Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings, courtesy...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023
Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
rajah.com
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW
Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Comments / 0