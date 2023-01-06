Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Related
Boys Basketball – Stars of the Boardwalk: Burnham, Hester, Hodge Brothers, Manasquan Role Players
The annual Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase Saturday at Brookdale Community College did not have a defining game, with all five matchups in the lineup ending with a margin of victory of nine points or more, but there were a number of career-firsts from some of the top players at the showcase and some huge wins for a few of the programs in the field.
No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title
Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Boys ice hockey: Southern stops Toms River North
Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock had a goal and two assists apiece to help lift Southern to a 4-1 win over Toms River North at the Winding RIver Skating Center in Toms River. Matthew Raylman and Andrew Buda each scored as well for Southern (4-4), which stopped a two-game losing streak with the win. Aidan Rowland finished with 31 saves.
Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA
A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
Rutgers is playing the best defense in college basketball: Here’s 1 big reason why
The best defense of the past month in college basketball resides in Piscataway. Rutgers has been elite on that side of the ball for the entire season, logging in as the third-most efficient defense in the country on KenPom’s authoritative leaderboards and holding all 15 opponents it faced under its season scoring average.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved
Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
James Brierley of Toms River High School South Named Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor James Brierley of Toms River High School South as the Student of the Week. Ranked first in his class he’s been on the high honor roll every marking period and is President of the National Honor Society. Part of the business academy at the school,
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
A Pizza Hut Drive-Thru is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Pizza Hut Express is popular. Will a drive-thru Pizza Hut be popular in Toms River, we'll have to see. Some locations have a drive-thru and some locations are just a pick-up location only. I had no idea about a drive-thru Pizza Hut. I do know their garlic bread with cheese...
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police
A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
Four Hunterdon municipalities get new prosecutor
Hyun J. Lee, partner at Maleski, Eisenhut & Zielinski LLC in Flemington, has been appointed as new municipal prosecutor for Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury, Glen Gardner and Lebanon Borough. Lee was also reappointed as South Plainfield prosecutor for her fifth term. In addition to her prosecuting work, Lee represents family law...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0