Toms River, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Boys Basketball – Stars of the Boardwalk: Burnham, Hester, Hodge Brothers, Manasquan Role Players

The annual Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase Saturday at Brookdale Community College did not have a defining game, with all five matchups in the lineup ending with a margin of victory of nine points or more, but there were a number of career-firsts from some of the top players at the showcase and some huge wins for a few of the programs in the field.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title

Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Southern stops Toms River North

Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock had a goal and two assists apiece to help lift Southern to a 4-1 win over Toms River North at the Winding RIver Skating Center in Toms River. Matthew Raylman and Andrew Buda each scored as well for Southern (4-4), which stopped a two-game losing streak with the win. Aidan Rowland finished with 31 saves.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA

A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers OC Kirk Ciarrocca’s salary as contract is approved

Rutgers desperately needs to improve its offense, and it is investing heavily in an attempt to do so. The Scarlet Knights signed new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to a three-year deal at $1.4 million per season, according to the contract that was approved by the University’s Board of Governors in a special meeting on Saturday morning.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Art Teacher ODs In Front Of Westfield Students: Police

A 57-year-old art teacher was charged with drug-related crimes after authorities in Union County said he overdosed in a classroom. Frank Thompson was found unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School around 9:05 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Four Hunterdon municipalities get new prosecutor

Hyun J. Lee, partner at Maleski, Eisenhut & Zielinski LLC in Flemington, has been appointed as new municipal prosecutor for Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury, Glen Gardner and Lebanon Borough. Lee was also reappointed as South Plainfield prosecutor for her fifth term. In addition to her prosecuting work, Lee represents family law...
BLOOMSBURY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore.

