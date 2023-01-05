Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale
What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon "Always Hated" Tag Team Wrestling
During the latest recording of his own Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled an issue with WWE Executive Chairman and majority owner Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast where Nash touches on this topic with his thoughts. On McMahon's feelings towards tag...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Loved The AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed topics such as how he loved the AJ Styles and Claire Lynch storyline in IMPACT Wrestling with Dixie Carter. Eric Bischoff said:. “I had a blast on that one, and...
rajah.com
Cody Deaner Reflects On His Work With WWE Hall Of Famer
Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Deaner explained how WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash helped him, during Cody's time in Border City Wrestling. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the former Impact World Taf...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Shares His Thoughts On Ronda Rousey, Says She Doesn't Respect Wrestling Business
Does Teddy Long think Ronda Rousey cares about the pro wrestling business?. No he does not ... playa. The former SmackDown General Manager spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling personality spoke about Ronda Rousey...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Explains How Chainsaw Charlie Came To Be
During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Commentator, Analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross reflected on the build to the 1998 Royal Rumble, and discussed the origins of Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk). Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast:. “Well, I...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle On If He Would Wrestle A Match In Saudi Arabia For A Big Pay Day
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how well the company paid fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for being a WWE lifer and being loyal. Kurt Angle said:. “Well, you know what, I’m not a WWE lifer....
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Reflects On The End Of The North In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reflected on the Impact Wrestling departure of Ethan Page. Alexander also shared his thoughts on the end of he and Page's team, The North, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On the...
rajah.com
This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule
The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
rajah.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair's Time Off Was Good For Her, Comments On Her WWE Return
What did "The Nature Boy" think of the WWE return of "The Queen?" Ric Flair spoke about his daughter Charlotte Flair's comeback to WWE during a recent interview with Corey Graves on the "WWE After The Bell" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where 'Naitch...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Explains Why Kurrgan "Didn't Connect With The Audience"
During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross explained why Kurrgan failed to "connect with the audience" in WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Good Ol' JR touches on this topic...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says He Was Still In Hate Mode With Himself When He Appeared On WWE RAW In 2014
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his return to WWE on an episode of RAW in 2014 and how he was still in hate mode with himself during the show.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
rajah.com
Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)
How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks At Length About His Working Relationship With John Cena, Different Characters
Matt Hardy and John Cena have known each other for a long time. During a recent installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW star spoke at length about the working relationship he has with the WWE legend turned acting star. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Comments / 0