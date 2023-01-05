ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale

What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
rajah.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon "Always Hated" Tag Team Wrestling

During the latest recording of his own Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled an issue with WWE Executive Chairman and majority owner Vince McMahon. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast where Nash touches on this topic with his thoughts. On McMahon's feelings towards tag...
rajah.com

Cody Deaner Reflects On His Work With WWE Hall Of Famer

Cody Deaner recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Deaner explained how WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash helped him, during Cody's time in Border City Wrestling. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the former Impact World Taf...
rajah.com

Teddy Long Shares His Thoughts On Ronda Rousey, Says She Doesn't Respect Wrestling Business

Does Teddy Long think Ronda Rousey cares about the pro wrestling business?. No he does not ... playa. The former SmackDown General Manager spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling personality spoke about Ronda Rousey...
rajah.com

Jim Ross Explains How Chainsaw Charlie Came To Be

During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Commentator, Analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross reflected on the build to the 1998 Royal Rumble, and discussed the origins of Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk). Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast:. “Well, I...
rajah.com

Kurt Angle On If He Would Wrestle A Match In Saudi Arabia For A Big Pay Day

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how well the company paid fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for being a WWE lifer and being loyal. Kurt Angle said:. “Well, you know what, I’m not a WWE lifer....
rajah.com

Josh Alexander Reflects On The End Of The North In Impact Wrestling

During the latest recording of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander reflected on the Impact Wrestling departure of Ethan Page. Alexander also shared his thoughts on the end of he and Page's team, The North, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On the...
rajah.com

This Week's WWE Network On Peacock Schedule

The WWE Netowrk on Peacock schedule has been revealed!. Earlier today, WWE announced that new episodes of Raw Talk, WWE's The Bump, NXT Level Up, and the Smackdown Lowdown will stream on Peacock, along with This Week in WWE. Check out the entire lineup below:. Monday, Jan. 9. * Raw...
rajah.com

WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
rajah.com

Teddy Long Thinks WWE Legend Might Retire This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on "One on One" to talk about a variety of topics such as how WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio has been around the pro wrestling business a long time and Rey has certainly done a lot for the promotion, but he thinks that Mysterio has reached a certain age and point in his career that will see him retire from in-ring action sometime this year.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Explains Why Kurrgan "Didn't Connect With The Audience"

During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross explained why Kurrgan failed to "connect with the audience" in WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Good Ol' JR touches on this topic...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and it was previously reported that Alexa Bliss will be explaining her actions of why she attacked RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rajah.com

Paul Wight Says Mercedes Mone Would Fit In Well In AEW (Video)

How would Mercedes Mone fare in All Elite Wrestling?. Paul Wight feels she would fit in well. The former WWE Superstar known as Big Show spoke with TMZ Sports about the fellow former WWE performer known as Sasha Banks during a recent interview. While talking with the celebrity-gossip website, the...
rajah.com

Ric Flair Gives His Take On Seth Rollins' Trilogy Of Matches With Cody Rhodes

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he gives Seth "Freakin" Rollins all the credit in the world in his trilogy of matches with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes despite coming out of the match with a loss as the great ones can get beat every day and still be great.
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy