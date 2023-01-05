ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jim Cornette Talks About Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Rumors Of Company Sale

What does Jim Cornette think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. The legendary pro wrestling personality spoke about this, as well as rumors of a potential WWE sale during a special episode of his "Jim Cornette Experience" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode. On his...
Bully Ray Talks Vince McMahon Possibly Returning To Run WWE Creative

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon possibly returning to run the promotion's creative side of things following his return to their Board of Directors. According to Bully Ray, if Vince returns to run WWE creative then it will be business as usual and he should be brought back in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
WWE Reportedly Hires JPMorgan to Assist in Sale; List of Prospective Buyers Revealed

-- Vince McMahon officially made his return to WWE in an executive capacity, appointing himself and two others to the Board of Governors in a massive shakeup with rumors rampant that the company is being readied for a sale. Citing a source close to the situation, CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired JPMorgan to "advise on a potential sale" but neither the bank nor WWE has commented on the matter. The report added that if a sale is to occur, it would happen within the next three to six months, immediately before negotiations for TV rights deals begin with respect to Raw and Smackdown.
Transcript of WWE's Employee Call Addressing Vince McMahon's Return

-- An audio recording of the all-hands-on-deck meeting that took place within WWE on Friday was made available to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com and he has transcribed it below. It would cover almost the entirety of the 7-8 minute meeting with the only portion possibly missing is some introductory lines by Stephanie McMahon welcoming everyone to the call.
Jim Ross Reflects On Getting Complaints Behind-The-Scenes In WWE About Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his "Grilling J.R." podcast, "Good Ole' J.R." reflected on getting complaints about "The Heartbreak Kid" behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company. Featured...
Eric Bischoff Predicts NXT Will Draw Stronger Ratings Than AEW By Mid-Summer 2023

Will WWE NXT out-draw AEW Dynamite in television ratings in 2023?. Eric Bischoff thinks they will. The former WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling executive recently spoke on the Strictly Business podcast about how he thinks NXT will be drawing stronger ratings for their weekly show than AEW Dynamite by mid-summer of this year.
Saraya Recalls Telling Triple H About Her WWE Contract Situation, Decision To Join AEW

Saraya recently spoke with U.K. Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about telling Triple H that WWE did not renew her contract, being offered a GM role, as well as her decision to ultimately sign on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.
Backstage News on WWE's Tentative Plans For Edge's Return & Upcoming Matches

-- WWE superstar Edge has been off of TV for much of the last several months but the company appears readying for his return by tentatively drawing up some creative plans, according to fightfulselect.com. As of late last year, Edge was being scheduled for the first couple of premium live event for WWE - which would include Royal Rumble. The rumor at that time was that he would be resuming his long-running feud with Finn Balor at the Rumble in a Hell in a Cell match.
Kurt Angle On If He Would Wrestle A Match In Saudi Arabia For A Big Pay Day

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how well the company paid fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for being a WWE lifer and being loyal. Kurt Angle said:. “Well, you know what, I’m not a WWE lifer....
Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

WWE recently announced that a new compilation called “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of RAW” has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. The WWE also announced that the new compilation, which features RAW's greatest moments such as WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold raising hell, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Manny Lemons Reflects On Recent AEW Dark: Elevation & WWE Raw Appearances

During his interview with PWMania.com, Manny Lemons disccused his recent WWE and AEW television appearances, which both happened on January 2nd. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where Manny touches on this topic with his thoughts. On his AEW Dark: Elevation and Monday Night Raw appearances:. “To be...
NXT UK Alumni Sounds Off On Recent WWE Release Of Mandy Rose

During her recent chat with The Ten Count, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels shared her thoughts on the release of former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Samuels sounds off on this topic:. “It’s a tricky thing. I think...
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/6): Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn, More (Video)

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade dazzle the WWE Universe with their innovative attack as they attempt to score...
Josh Alexander Reflects On 2021 AEW and Impact Crossover

Josh Alexander appeared on the latest episode of Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the reigning Impact World Champion reflected on the AEW and Impact crossover of 2021. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Walking...
Nyla Rose Talks About Excitement For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

Nyla Rose recently spoke with the folks at Fightful for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about her excitement for the first All Elite Wrestling video game release, "AEW: Fight Forever." Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this...
Various News: Saraya On Hey! (EW), Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE

-- A fresh edition of RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the new episode below, featuring AEW women's division star Saraya:. Saraya will team up with Toni Storm on the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite. -- In other news...
Willow Nightingale Wants To Wrestle In The Tokyo Dome

A current All Elite Wrestling womens division star wants to compete inside the Tokyo Dome. During her recent chat with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Willow Nightingale discussed her desire to work inside the 55,000 seat venue in Tokyo, Japan. Featured below is an excerpt from the podcast where Nightingale shares...
