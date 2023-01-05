-- Vince McMahon officially made his return to WWE in an executive capacity, appointing himself and two others to the Board of Governors in a massive shakeup with rumors rampant that the company is being readied for a sale. Citing a source close to the situation, CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired JPMorgan to "advise on a potential sale" but neither the bank nor WWE has commented on the matter. The report added that if a sale is to occur, it would happen within the next three to six months, immediately before negotiations for TV rights deals begin with respect to Raw and Smackdown.

2 DAYS AGO