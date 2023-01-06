Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Indigenous Man Found Dead in ColoradoSarah Walker GorrellColorado State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
1 hospitalized in Denver shooting, suspect still at large
One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.
city-countyobserver.com
Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase
Posey County – Friday morning, January 6, at approximately 10:23 a.m., Trooper Fulton was patrolling I-64 near the 7 mile-marker when he observed the driver of a gray 2015 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east at 86 mph. Trooper Fulton attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel east at a high rate of speed before exiting north onto SR 165 and then west on CR 1000 South.
Aurora woman shoots man in leg, hospitalized with minor injuries
A man was sent to the hospital late Friday night after being shot by a woman.
Driver hits four pedestrians, flees the scene in Denver
Officials from the Denver Police Department are investigating a hit-in-run crash that left four pedestrians with serious injuries on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the department. The crash occurred near 18th Street and Wazee Street, police said. The driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into four pedestrians....
Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced
DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Stabbing suspect allegedly stabbed employee over stolen gummy bears
The man arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a stabbing at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Boulder allegedly stabbed a store manager after that manager confronted the suspect over possibly stolen gummy bears.Benjamin Scott Schwelling, 42, was arrested after being identified by at least one witness, according to Boulder Police.He's facing a charge of felony first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a store manager, who CBS News Colorado is choosing not to name, due to privacy concerns.Boulder police say an employee at the Barnes & Noble at 2999 Pearl Street saw a man, later identified by police as Schwelling, walk...
Longmont police report: Jan. 7, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Clerk killed at Wheat Ridge convenience store, suspect arrested in Indiana
A clerk was killed inside a convenience store in Wheat Ridge on Thursday evening and the suspect was arrested in Indiana Friday morning.
Boulder police identify suspect arrested in stabbing at Barnes & Noble
Boulder police arrested a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing a Barnes & Noble employee after trying to steal an item on Thursday.
Colorado law enforcement academy graduate inspired by fallen officer Eric Talley
Sam Dunbar was about two weeks from obtaining his real-estate agent’s license and beginning a career when a tragedy changed the course of his professional life. On March 22, 2021, a man walked into a King Soopers market in Boulder and opened fire. Ten people were killed in the mass shooting, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer. Talley, who reportedly led a team of officers into the supermarket within 30 seconds of arriving on scene, is believed to have kept a catastrophic situation from...
18-year-old suspect charged in fatal shooting in Northglenn
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting at a Northglenn apartment last month, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office. Northglenn Police responded at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to a call of a man down at 11801 Washington St. – just north of East 118th Avenue and west of Washington Street.
Two Colorado Men Arrested For Fentanyl Distribution
Two Colorado men were arrested for allegations of distribution and possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl. According to the complaints against Santos Lopez Avalos, 22, of Denver, and Jesus Enrique Astorga-Castillo, 41, of Denver, on January 4, 2023, Denver police
Daily Record
Guns stolen from new Loveland lawmaker’s truck parked at Colorado Capitol
Two guns were stolen from Colorado Representative-elect Ron Weinberg’s vehicle while it was parked overnight at the Colorado Capitol. Weinberg, the Loveland Republican chosen by a vacancy committee in November, had stayed a couple of days in Denver for legislative training and parked his work truck in his designated parking spot at the state Capitol building. When he was leaving Friday morning, he noticed his car had been ransacked and multiple items were taken out of it.
UPDATE: Missing 27-year-old Indigenous man found dead
Denver Police found missing person Wanbli Oyate Vigil Black Elk deceased a week after his disappearance from his home on Dec. 29. His was the first case to utilize the new Missing Indigenous Person Alert. Vigil, 27, part of the Lakota tribe, was last seen alive at 2 p.m. Dec....
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company likely will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
KDVR.com
Suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police
A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. A suspect is dead after officers exchanged gunfire in Frederick early Thursday morning. Vicente Arenas reports. Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination. The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area grew over the last decade to one...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0