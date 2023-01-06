DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.

