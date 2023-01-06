Read full article on original website
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
406mtsports.com
The Gunlock family is guiding Bigfork girls basketball to the promised land
MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat. Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Major Price Increases Announced to Visit Bison Range in 2023
If the stars of the show are cooperating, it is still one of Montana’s most fascinating drives. Yep, while still observing all rules and regulations pertaining to safety, you can find opportunities to get up close and personal with some of these magnificent beasts. And while it certainly won’t break the bank, visitors are going to notice rather significant fee increases to visit the Bison Range at Moiese on the Flathead Indian Reservation. It's information you might want to know when all those friends and relatives come to visit later this year, and you're looking for Montana-style entertainment for them.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital boys grind out win over Missoula Big Sky to even Western AA record
HELENA — The Helena Capital boys basketball team is the defending Class AA state champions. The Bruins are also a work in progress. Yet, just because they haven't reached their ceiling, doesn't mean they can't play winning basketball and on Saturday, in the Bruins Western AA home opener, they notched a gritty 51-34 win over Missoula Big Sky.
406mtsports.com
'Tonight was Tevin’s night': Helena High's Tevin Wetzel provides spark in win over Missoula Hellgate
HELENA — Helena High made a statement Saturday afternoon, beating Missoula Hellgate 61-57 to improve to 4-1 on the season and remain undefeated in Western AA play. The Knights were two days removed from routing Helena Capital – the defending state champions – when they took the court Saturday. Hellgate was also riding a four-game win streak that had the Knights beating teams by, on average, 24 points per game entering play.
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead Beacon
Duo Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A Browning woman and a transient man residing in Kalispell were arrested Jan. 5 following a car chase that began on Meridian Road and ended in Essex after the duo’s stolen vehicle ran out of gas, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Leah Lynn...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
