Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Related
Bakersfield Californian
IUPUI faces Robert Morris on 9-game road skid
IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Robert Morris -16.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI will attempt to break its nine-game road skid when the Jaguars face Robert Morris. The Colonials have gone 4-2 at home. Robert Morris ranks sixth in...
Bakersfield Californian
Colgate visits Army following Rucker's 35-point game
Colgate Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (9-7, 3-0 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Colgate Raiders after Jalen Rucker scored 35 points in Army's 78-55 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds. The Black Knights have gone 5-1 at home. Army scores 76.3 points and has outscored opponents...
Bakersfield Californian
Cheeks and the Robert Morris Colonials host conference foe IUPUI
IUPUI Jaguars (3-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 2-3 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on Robert Morris in Horizon action Monday. The Colonials are 4-2 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kahliel Spear averaging 8.0.
Bakersfield Californian
Marist takes on Mount St. Mary's, aims to halt 5-game slide
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-9, 2-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-9, 0-4 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -1.5; over/under is 127. BOTTOM LINE: Marist will try to end its five-game slide when the Red Foxes play Mount St. Mary's. The Red Foxes are 2-5 on their home court. Marist...
Bakersfield Californian
Manhattan hosts Niagara after Gray's 30-point showing
Niagara Purple Eagles (9-5, 4-1 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-10, 2-3 MAAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Aaron Gray scored 30 points in Niagara's 77-69 overtime victory over the Fairfield Stags. The Jaspers have gone 2-5 at home. Manhattan...
Bakersfield Californian
Rodriguez leads UNLV against No. 21 New Mexico after 24-point game
UNLV Rebels (11-3, 0-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-1, 2-1 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -5.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the No. 21 New Mexico Lobos after Luis Rodriguez scored 24 points in UNLV's 76-67 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs. The Lobos have...
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.04. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.04) Estimated jackpot: $120,000. ¶ To win the grand...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
Bakersfield Californian
JESSE VAD AND LOIS HENRY: Storms bring river flows, frustration for San Joaquin Valley water managers
The string of wet storms streaming over California since the end of 2022 have brought the San Joaquin Valley both relief and frustration, depending on location. In the Fresno area, flows out of Millerton Lake into the San Joaquin River have nearly tripled from 600 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,600 cfs. In the coming days the Bureau of Reclamation, which operates Millerton’s Friant Dam, expects releases to exceed 4,500 cfs.
Comments / 0