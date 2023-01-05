ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

John Denton Closes Out TCU Football Radio Career

Win or lose, tonight will mark the end of an era at TCU. John Denton will be on his final game as color analyst in the Horned Frogs Sports Network radio booth. After 35 seasons, Denton is stepping aside to become the executive director of the Flying T Club, a name, image, and likeness collective supporting TCU student-athletes. It is not associated with the university.
Emari Demercado's Dream Come True Finishes at Home

TCU fits into the role of underdog the way Rudy did his Notre Dame jacket. The Horned Frogs are quite comfortable playing the gritty, little guy with a reputation for taking a chunk out of the backside of the kraken. “Oh, sure, yeah, yeah,” Sonny Dykes said this week of...
Rodeo’s First Family

AR406-6-25 Amon G. Carter, left, and Tad Lucas, center, holding the Gordon Selfridge Trophy for All Around Champion Cowgirl that Lucas won in 1929, with Jno Davis looking on at right; 03/10/1930. Tad Lucas, born Barbara Ines Barnes, was the youngest of 24 children. She crawled around quickly as a...
Places to Watch the TCU-Georgia Championship Game in DFW

If you are on a financial budget or time constraint due to having to be at work the morning of January 10, then chances are you probably won’t be able to attend the TCU-Georgia game live in Los Angeles. So, for all of you college football fans that will be hanging back but still want to cheer your team on, here is a list of local watch party options you can attend.
