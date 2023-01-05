ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news

The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

TCU's past greats love that Frogs are getting the title shot that they never did

LOS ANGELES — The flight from New Orleans to Philadelphia coincided with one of the biggest football games in the history of Texas Christian University, so once the Saints' plane landed, everything became a race for Andy Dalton: from tarmac to gate and gate to bus; from bus to hotel and hotel to restaurant, where televisions were tuned to a Fiesta Bowl that pitted Michigan against TCU, the school at which Dalton became a star.
FORT WORTH, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight

Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
fwtx.com

Rodeo’s First Family

AR406-6-25 Amon G. Carter, left, and Tad Lucas, center, holding the Gordon Selfridge Trophy for All Around Champion Cowgirl that Lucas won in 1929, with Jno Davis looking on at right; 03/10/1930. Tad Lucas, born Barbara Ines Barnes, was the youngest of 24 children. She crawled around quickly as a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Error Leaves Families out of Stock Show

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is less than a week away, but some families who thought they would be competing will not be able to do so. Siblings Cash, 10, and Taylor Grubbs, 12, have been raising their steers for most of last year with one goal: competing in the Fort Worth Stock Show.
FORT WORTH, TX

