Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Explosion at Texas Elementary School Leaves Four Workers InjuredLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
CFB world reacts to terrible TCU news
The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on college football’s biggest stage on Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff championship game. But when the Horned Frogs take the field, they will be doing it without one of their top players. According...
Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to become college football's first repeat national champion since Alabama in 2012
FORT WORTH, Texas - It was a very disappointing night for TCU fans as the Horned Frogs hoped to wrap up what's been a Cinderella season with a national championship win. The Horned Frogs took a beating, losing to Georgia 65-7. The TCU Horned Frogs tried to win their first...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who He’s Rooting for in Georgia-TCU National Championship
Patrick Mahomes really wants to cheer for TCU in tonight’s college football championship. But his Texas Tech roots are getting... The post Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who He’s Rooting for in Georgia-TCU National Championship appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
TCU's past greats love that Frogs are getting the title shot that they never did
LOS ANGELES — The flight from New Orleans to Philadelphia coincided with one of the biggest football games in the history of Texas Christian University, so once the Saints' plane landed, everything became a race for Andy Dalton: from tarmac to gate and gate to bus; from bus to hotel and hotel to restaurant, where televisions were tuned to a Fiesta Bowl that pitted Michigan against TCU, the school at which Dalton became a star.
Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight
Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
SoFi Stadium’s roof to shield Georgia vs. TCU game from majority of storm’s elements except this one flaw
As atmospheric rivers continue to bring relentless rain to California, the 2023 CFP National Championship game with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs shouldn't be affected by the storms since SoFi Stadium has a roof – or so you would think.
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
TCU’s California foothold: A look at the largest out-of-state student population
TCU 360 is the official, student-produced product of the Department of Journalism in the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at Texas Christian University. Our mission is to develop aspiring journalists who use accurate and ethical reporting to inform and serve people invested in TCU. All Horned Frogs are welcome. Copyright...
Rodeo’s First Family
AR406-6-25 Amon G. Carter, left, and Tad Lucas, center, holding the Gordon Selfridge Trophy for All Around Champion Cowgirl that Lucas won in 1929, with Jno Davis looking on at right; 03/10/1930. Tad Lucas, born Barbara Ines Barnes, was the youngest of 24 children. She crawled around quickly as a...
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
Texas Police Hilariously Roast 'Scrawny Bad Guy' On Social Media
This is a good laugh! 🤣
Error Leaves Families out of Stock Show
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is less than a week away, but some families who thought they would be competing will not be able to do so. Siblings Cash, 10, and Taylor Grubbs, 12, have been raising their steers for most of last year with one goal: competing in the Fort Worth Stock Show.
