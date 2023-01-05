LOS ANGELES — The flight from New Orleans to Philadelphia coincided with one of the biggest football games in the history of Texas Christian University, so once the Saints' plane landed, everything became a race for Andy Dalton: from tarmac to gate and gate to bus; from bus to hotel and hotel to restaurant, where televisions were tuned to a Fiesta Bowl that pitted Michigan against TCU, the school at which Dalton became a star.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO