Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Arrested in 2022 Sting Operation now Arrested in 2023

A Lubbock man previously arrested during a sting operation has been arrested again. Just last year 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation, Operation Lubbock Tornado, conducted by the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and United States Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Avila was arrested, along with 12 other sex offenders, and charged with Failure of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices

Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing From 2022

As we start a brand new year, there is still work to do when it comes to bringing kids back home to Lubbock. And we can all do our part to bring these kids back home, by sharing their pictures and stories, and of course informing the authorities if you have any information about any of the kids missing.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help

Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas

Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

