Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
Texas Tech University Become First U.S. Campus With Fully Functional Oil Rig
A full-scale operational oilwell drilling rig has now taken up residence on campus at Texas Tech University. Tech is now the first university in the United States to have a fully functional oil rig, offering students an up-close and personal view of the leading industry in our area. According to...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock man Arrested in 2022 Sting Operation now Arrested in 2023
A Lubbock man previously arrested during a sting operation has been arrested again. Just last year 45-year-old Gerardo Avila was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation, Operation Lubbock Tornado, conducted by the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and United States Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Avila was arrested, along with 12 other sex offenders, and charged with Failure of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices
Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 6th & 7th, 2023
The weather is nice, the weekend is here, and it is time to check out what Lubbock has to offer. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, but aren’t sure what, I’ve got you covered. This weekend has a few classic Lubbock events that I think everyone can enjoy.
31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year
It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing From 2022
As we start a brand new year, there is still work to do when it comes to bringing kids back home to Lubbock. And we can all do our part to bring these kids back home, by sharing their pictures and stories, and of course informing the authorities if you have any information about any of the kids missing.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help
Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
Lubbock Residents Panic Over Tumbleweeds Plot To Enslave The Earth
This is a day long feared, but not totally unexpected. A day which will be long remembered as the day that nature took back West Texas. This...is the day of the Great Tumbleweed Invasion. Glad I used up all of my Dutch Bros points before the world ended...whew!. Well, while...
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock: Can You Maintain your Resolutions Longer Than Average?
The new year is here which means many of us are starting our resolutions on a high note, hopeful that this will finally be the year we make a change. But how likely are you to actually tough it out and make these changes?. The most common resolutions are to...
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 37 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week of Christmas
Another week down and less than one left in the year 2022 but that doesn't mean we are completely out of the clear. I am happy to say that there were very low arrests for felonies during Christmas which means many of you were with your families. Which is good or you were just busy. I know it's hard for many of us to not get into it with family but sometimes silence truly is golden, in some cases.
Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing
I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
Wishing For Another Lubbock Fun Noodle Bar? Dreams Do Come True
It is finally open and I am so excited. When Fun Noodle Bar first came to Lubbock I knew people would like it. I first checked it out when they opened back in September 2020 and man, was I impressed the first time I went. The food and service were great. I loved how fresh everything was.
