Alaska State

msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
GEORGIA STATE
ValleyCentral

RGV GOP officials react to Biden’s immigration plan and El Paso visit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With President Joe Biden visiting El Paso on Sunday for the first time during his presidency, some local leaders believe Biden’s immigration plan followed by his visit is not enough to help Texas border cities. Republican Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other local officials gathered for a press conference and discussed what […]
EL PASO, TX
HuffPost

Is This The End?

As concerns about the possible end of American democracy persist, let us remember: It’s always been the end.
alaskasnewssource.com

Gov. Dunleavy bans TikTok from state government devices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that the social media app TikTok is banned from all government electronic devices, effective immediately. The governor’s decision follows the banning of the popular social media app, which allows users to upload short edited videos, on a federal level. The passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill that Congress originally unveiled in December includes a ban on federal government devices.
ALASKA STATE

