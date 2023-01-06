ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Carter will come off the bench after Jrue Holiday was named Saturday's starter. In 18.9 expected minutes, our models project Carter to produce 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday

The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) available for Timberwolves on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Edwards is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Edwards...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Spurs list Keita Bates-Diop (illness) as available on Friday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) is available for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Bates-Diop will be active off the bench on Friday after he was listed as probable with an illness. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 497.6 minutes this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 0.77 FanDuel...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy