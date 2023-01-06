Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Carter will come off the bench after Jrue Holiday was named Saturday's starter. In 18.9 expected minutes, our models project Carter to produce 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Edwards is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Edwards...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of injured Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for Sunday's contest. In his absence, it'll be Bullock who draws the start.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Haywood Highsmith starting for Heat on Friday in place of injured Caleb Martin (quad)
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Highsmith will get the start on Friday with Caleb Martin sidelined with a quad injury. Our models expect Highsmith to play 8.1 minutes against Phoenix. Highsmith's Friday projection includes 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Spurs list Keita Bates-Diop (illness) as available on Friday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keita Bates-Diop (illness) is available for Friday's contest versus the Detroit Pistons. Bates-Diop will be active off the bench on Friday after he was listed as probable with an illness. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 497.6 minutes this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 0.77 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Friday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook will suit up at home after the veteran was listed as probable with foot soreness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Westbrook to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Westbrook's projection includes 17.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
Comments / 0