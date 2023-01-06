Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of injured Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka Doncic is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for Sunday's contest. In his absence, it'll be Bullock who draws the start.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) out on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. George has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face Minnesota on Friday. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) has also been ruled out. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes with George sidelined.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) remains out for Clippers on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Batum will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Amir Coffey to play an increased role against a Minnesota team 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench in updated Thunder lineup Sunday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso will not be available after he was ruled out with an ankle ailment. Expect Coby White to log more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 447.1 minutes...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/6/23: Why the Knicks Should Keep It Close in Toronto
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (hand) questionable Sunday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Smith is dealing with right hand soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell on Saturday, Reggie Bullock to bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. In order to match New Orleans' bigger lineup, the Mavericks will start Dwight Powell on Saturday night while Reggie Bullock was given a second unit role. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.6 minutes this season,...
Comments / 0