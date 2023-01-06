Read full article on original website
Related
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
Auburn adds 7th player via the portal as DT Lawrence Johnson transfers
A day after snagging one Big Ten defensive tackle, Hugh Freeze and Auburn got another via the transfer portal on Sunday. Lawrence Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, chose the Tigers after visiting the Plains earlier this week. Johnson is Auburn’s seventh transfer and eighth defensive lineman addition. Last year’s staff brought in just four defensive trench players.
Former Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding joining Pac-12 program, per reports
Former Auburn defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding is reportedly heading back to the West Coast. Schmedding, who was not retained on staff by new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze, is set to become the defensive coordinator at Washington State under head coach Jack Dickert, per multiple reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report Schmedding’s move to the Cougars.
Auburn football snags Texas 3-star safety CJ Johnson
CJ Johnson continued the wave of players joining Hugh Freeze to rebuild Auburn football. The fifth commit of the weekend is a three-star high schooler from Katy, Texas, ranked as the No. 62 safety in the 247Sports Composite. Johnson fielded late offers from Louisville, Nebraska and the Tigers before becoming the fifth defensive back in the 2023 class for Auburn.
Injury Bug Bites Alabama in Win over Auburn
Megan Abrams was in crutches postgame, while Brittany Davis also tweaked her ankle late in the game
Alabama Women's Basketball Blows Out Auburn 88-57
Every player scored for the Crimson Tide, led by Brittany Davis' 24 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn DB AD Diamond announces in-state transfer destination
Former Auburn DB Armani “A.D.” Diamond is staying in the state of Alabama. Diamond, a former Blount High School standout, tweeted Friday that he has committed to continuing his football career at UAB. Diamond was rated the No. 55 recruit in the state of Alabama for the class...
Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has had over 70 players who either started or have played in the NFL over the years and he is expected to add a few more after the 2023 NFL Draft. You can also add another thing to the head coach’s list of accomplishments: producing television and movie stars. Former Read more... The post Former Alabama player credits Nick Saban for acting career appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
WTVM
Local bars getting ready for College Football National Championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local fans are already getting ready for the championship game with the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. There will be plenty of tailgating, watch parties and more...and that’s expected to bring in a lot of business for local bars. I’m waking...
tri-statedefender.com
Old-way play helps Tigers chase down ECU’s Pirates
Seeking to get back on track after a road loss to Tulane on New Year’s Day, the University of Memphis found its way in the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at FedExForum on Saturday. Trailing the hot-shooting Pirates by eight (33-25) at the half, the Tigers (12-4,...
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. East Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The East Carolina Pirates are 3-9 against the Memphis Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Pirates and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 72-71 at home and Memphis taking the second 71-54.
Minkah Fitzpatrick duplicates Troy Polamalu achievement
Minkah Fitzpatrick is the first safety since Troy Polamalu in 2010 to be chosen by his teammates as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Most Valuable Player. The former Alabama All-American received the award on Friday and appreciated following in the footsteps of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery
Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.
Ashland, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Holly Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Ashland High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team. Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1