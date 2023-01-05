Read full article on original website
New or unique keyboards that make gaming and work more exciting
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As computers evolve, so do the peripherals required to use them. Many modern keyboards are fitted with customizable keys, RGB lighting and other fun features that make them more exciting. If you’re looking for a new keyboard, there are several interesting models worth checking out.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.
How to know if a product is actually climate friendly
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How the FTC helps ensure a company’s green claims are true. Eco-anxiety is a prevailing sense of environmental doom. While no one wants to increase their stress level, some research suggests it can have its benefits. For example, eco-anxiety pushes people to make earth-friendly choices.
Stuck driving to work in the snow? Avoid getting actually stuck with these winter car tools
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If the snow starts falling and all you can think about is how you will get to work, chances are that question can lead to some anxiety and tension. It’s worse if you aren’t used to driving in snow and ice, whether you’re new to an area or it’s one of those rare weather events. You don’t have to feel anxious though if you’re properly prepared. It doesn’t take much to be prepared either. All you need is a handful of items kept in your trunk or in your home.
Best drugstore shampoo for curly hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Curly hair needs to be moisturized and cleaned without stripping natural oils. Finding shampoos that won’t dry hair out while providing protection and nourishment can be difficult, especially when you’re on a budget. Shampoo contains many ingredients, some...
Best earplugs for concerts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re playing or attending, concerts get loud. But wearing earplugs can help protect your hearing. Earplugs for shows should reduce noise levels without limiting the quality or spectrum of sound so you can still appreciate the music to its fullest.
