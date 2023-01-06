ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD has a new online crime map

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy