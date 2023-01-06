Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
utv44.com
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
Car hits oil change business on Airport Boulevard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard. WKRG News 5 sent a team out to the business, Take 5 Oil Change, where Mobile Fire Rescue, EMS, and Mobile Police were on the scene. A vehicle was seen being towed away soon […]
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
Mobile man killed in two-car crash on Saturday: ALEA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Officials said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was killed when his 2008 Ford Focus was hit from behind by a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by an Arkansas man. Officials also said that after […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
Drive-by shooting victim drives himself to hospital, suspect arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly drove up next a car and began shooting at another man he knew driving near Grelot Road, according to a release from the MPD. Jonathan Triolet, 19, was arrested and charged with assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery involving 4 armed subjects
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery that occurred last night at One Stop, 6550 Zeigler Blvd., One Stop, involving four armed subjects. According to authorities, police responded to a robbery call at approximately 9:23 p.m. at the One Stop. Police said three unknown male subjects...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue held physical abilities test for aspiring firefighters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Would-be firefighters donned heavy gear and went through a series of grueling tests Saturday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue held another physical abilities test. The fire department says nine people took the test and seven people made the cut. Training captain Joel Richardson says the test...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
