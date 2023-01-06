Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Evansville
Evansville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Evansville.
20 Restaurants We Want to See in Evansville, Indiana in 2023
Evansville is constantly growing. How about adding a few of these restaurants in 2023?. We have seen quite a few new businesses come to Evansville in 2022 that have had a lot of people talking. Some have already opened, while others are still in the planning stages. In terms of dining in Evansville, we already have plenty of options. However, there is still room for a few more places to eat that we don't already have in town.
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
Who Makes the Best Cookies in Evansville? [POLL]
While many of us are still holding fast to our New Year's resolutions, the rest of us are ready for a cookie!. Admittedly, I do enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBKO
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Evansville
Nestled on the banks of the mighty Ohio River, Evansville is the third-largest city in Indiana and falls within the Tri-State area of Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. It’s among the most popular places in southern Indiana thanks to its healthy mix of cultural, historic and outdoor attractions, and has been awarded by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance as the “best city in the country ‘to live, work, and play”.
How to Win Tickets to See the Harlem Globetrotters at the Ford Center in Evansville
For nearly 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have traveled the world over and over again entertaining crowds with their unique brand of basketball. As they've done nearly every year for the past several years, they're bringing that brand to Evansville for a game at the Ford Center, and we're giving you and your family the chance to see it for free.
New Indiana Small Business Specializes in ‘Nerd Related Items’
A new small business has opened its doors in Southern Indiana and it caters to "nerds." If you've ever wondered what constitutes being labeled as a nerd, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the term as:. a person devoted to intellectual, academic, or technical pursuits or interests. and:. a person preoccupied with or...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
owensboroliving.com
Something Old, Something New…
The old English rhyme, “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” describes the items a bride should have with her on her wedding day. Locally, the community is fortunate to have unique options for weddings and events, including a few new options that have recently emerged. Putting our own spin on the popular saying, let’s take a quick peek at a few of the options around Owensboro for those planning their big day.
Giving Tree of Warmth returns to Haynie’s Corner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An event that gives directly back to the community is being held this weekend for its second year. Hope Fussner organized the event, Giving Tree of Warmth, in its return to the heart of Haynie’s Corner in Evansville. “Last year, with so much help, I was able to collect about 100 […]
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Fundraiser Set for Daviess County High School Coach Battling Cancer
Southern Lanes in Owensboro is hosting a bowling tournament and silent auction benefit for Byron Johnson. He's a devoted family man known as both a friend and longtime varsity bowling coach at Daviess County High School. He is currently undergoing treatment for lung cancer, and you can help by registering for a fun evening of bowling.
Emergency Crews Battling Fire at Mexican Restaurant in Owensboro KY
The Owensboro Fire Department's Battalion Chief, Steve Leonard confirmed that there is a large fire at Tucan del Cielo Mexican Restaurant on Tamarack Rd in Owensboro. Multiple emergency crews are working the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available. In a Facebook post, the Owensboro Fire...
k105.com
Big cat spotted in Leitchfield. What is it? Expert, hunters weigh in.
A video and photograph taken Friday afternoon of a hillside next to the Leitchfield Walmart shows a large cat of some type. Exactly what type of cat it is, at this point, is up for debate. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Thomas Blackwell, after observing the video and photo taken...
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
