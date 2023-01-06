ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction

Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia, 4, and the NBA star is also dad to Xavier, 9, Zaya, 15, and Zaire, 20 Gabrielle Union is teasing her husband for talking a big game when it comes to their little girl. The Inspection actress shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Thursday showing different family reactions to a sassy comment made by her and Dwyane Wade's 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, set to Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look." "What did you say to Daddy?" she asks Kaavia, who twirls...
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
GREEN BAY, WI
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

