RodeoHouston reveals 2023 lineup starring another Bun B takeover, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, and more

Rockin' BowiElvis Fest returns to iconic Houston club to celebrate 2 music icons
David Bowie and Elvis Presley never shared a stage together — nor would they likely have ... ever. That means the world was robbed of potential collabs like “Heartbreak Spaceship” or “Let’s Karate.” But the two late, great icons of music do share a birthday. Locally, that means it’s time once again for the annual BowiElvis Fest, this year marking its 14th year and taking place at the iconic Continental Club in Midtown.Produced by local Houston independent label Splice Records, the music-and-art-fueled event celebrates the sonic and cultural impact of The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Man Who...
The Houston TCU fans' guide to tailgating, parking, and parties at the CFP National Championship in L.A.
Thousands of TCU fans — many from the Houston area — will descend on the City of Angels this weekend to witness the Horned Frogs play No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game itself is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, January 9 (4:30 pm Pacific, 6:30 pm Central). As Dallas-Fort Worth fans scurry to secure flights, hotel accommodations, transportation, and those pricey tickets, details on the many festivities leading up the game may have been missed. Here’s a quick overview of fan-friendly events happening all weekend long, including tips on parking, tailgating...
Hot Houston boutiques unload huge discounts in beloved shopping event benefitting MD Anderson
A cherished annual sale is back with some serious discounts for savvy shoppers. Houston fashionistas are ready to flock to the Sale for gorgeous finds for a fraction of their original price. The ninth annual shopping extravaganza features Houston's premier boutiques, all at one location, with discounted merchandise this weekend at Bayou City Event Center. Discounts start at 20 percent and reach up to 75 percent from more than 50 of Houston's most popular boutiques, including Bumble and Brim, Christy Lynn Collection, Frock Shop, J. Landa Jewelry, Pomp & Circumstance, Clorinda Antinori, Emilia Collection, Kendra Scott, Hunter Bell, Saint Lo...
Major 610 ramp closure and most talked-about Houstonians lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Prepare for a major closure at 610 West Loop at Galleria area in 2023. The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction. 2. These are the 5 most talked-about Houstonians for 2022. We considered national headline mentions, reader response, social media chatter, and more.3. Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022. Moving to a boomtown can be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors.4. Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter. Both establishments struggled to find an audience. 5. Houston's hottest bakery rises higher in new partnership with major local restaurant group. The new partnership positions Common Bond for even more growth.
Houston's hottest bakery rises higher in new partnership with major local restaurant group
Houston’s Common Bond has entered a new phase in its growth. The growing group of restaurants and bakeries has partnered with Garza Management Group, the local firm behind El Bolillo Bakery and other restaurants. Effective January 1, 2023, current Common Bond owner and CEO George Joseph will maintain that title and his majority interest in the company. Garza Management’s Andrew Miller has taken the title of chief operations officer and will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.Common Bond has grown substantially since Joseph became sole owner in 2019. The company now has bistro locations in Montrose, the Heights, Spring, and near...
14 best January shows no Houston theater fan should miss, from Pretty Woman to Broadway bigs
For stage fans, 2023 begins with a theatrical, musical bang, as the majority of Houston theaters celebrate the new year with new productions. From juicy scandal to jazzy noir to the most timely of issues, the play's the thing this month with some choice musicals also playing. Fans can look forward to three big Broadway tours coming to town, aerial thrills from Cirque du Soleil, plus HGO’s lavish winter productions. Even the Alley rocks out with an off-Broadway sensation. Here are the best bets for theater in Houston this January.Pretty Woman: The Musical from Broadway at the Hobby Center (January...
Talented Houston chef departs Gatlin's restaurants and plans new pop-ups
A talented Houston chef has amicably parted ways with the barbecue restaurant where she established her reputation. Michelle Wallace’s tenure at Gatlin’s BBQ and Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers has come to an end after six years.Known for her creative, Southern-inspired fare, Wallace joined Gatlin’s BBQ in 2016 after stints at Pesce, the acclaimed upscale seafood restaurant, and a high end catering company. Initially hired to help Gatlin’s owner Greg Gatlin bring more consistency to his operations, she created dishes such as the smoked bologna sandwich and the H-Town Hot Chicken sandwich. At Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, a comfort food restaurant...
Top Chef, Garth Brooks, Megan Thee Stallion, and more headline Houston's hottest entertainment stories of 2022
Sure, Los Angeles and New York City get all the headlines, but Houston is 100-percent an entertainment capital in its own right. Consider our exports to music alone: Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Bun B all hail from H-Town. Hey, even 50 Cent calls the Bayou City home — at least part time. (Where ya' at, LA?)Some of those names made local and national headlines in 2022, some for history-making turns (Bun and Queen Bey), some for drama, some for both (we see you, Megan). Other huge names made headlines with their Houston visits, such as Lady Gaga, Garth...
Texas-based coworking brand opens sixth Houston location in bustling mixed-use hub
Remote and mobile workers in north Houston now have a new space to set up shop. Common Desk, the Texas-based coworking and hospitality brand, has opened the doors to its sixth Houston location in Spring's City Place mixed-use hub.Common Desk — City Place (1401 Lake Plaza Dr.) offers workers more than 25,000 square feet of workspace across the first and second floors, per a release. Members can expect five conference rooms, 62 private offices, 5 office suites, and generous shared coworking space. Amenities include convenient chat booths, wellness room, full kitchen, and Fiction Coffee espresso bar. Members can also enjoy...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 best beauty boutiques for a flawless face forward in 2023
As we settle into 2023, we reset by taking a break from shopping and pivoting to the health of the body's largest organ and the psychological well-being benefits of quality skincare. If highlighting serums, bronzers, and the perfect pallet aren't cutting it anymore, it might be time to move on to a more meaningful skincare routine. Superficial products that wash off (with a gentle but effective cleanser) every evening have their place, but taking care of skin from the inside out with rejuvenating ingredients or treatments, benefits on a more purposeful level. A glowing complexion is often a barometer of...
Houston renters see a tight squeeze with limited availability, says new report
Many looking to rent an apartment in Houston might be having a hard time — and for those wondering why, Rent Cafe offers an answer in its end-of-the-year report on Texas' most-competitive rental markets. In the Bayou City, renters are mainly staying put, renewing their leases into 2023. According to Rent Cafe, more than 60 percent of renters and apartment dwellers opted to stay where they were. That's creating a tight squeeze for would-be renters; for every available apartment, there are, on average, 11 renters vying to live there. Rent Cafe also indicates that apartments in Houston fill up within...
Inventive new Japanese restaurant opens in Upper Kirby with smart spins on favorite dishes
An ambitious, Japanese-inspired restaurant has opened its doors in Upper Kirby. Money Cat will celebrates its grand opening tomorrow, Saturday, January 7, after a soft opening period that began in mid-December. Described as “New Japanese cuisine,” Money Cat represents a significant change from the food that chef-owner Sherman Yeung serves at Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, his popular restaurant in Katy’s LaCenterra development. The menu includes both traditional dishes and some more creative items that are inspired by other cuisines. “We didn’t want to offer straight, traditional Japanese food,” Yeung said in a statement. “First, that’s not who we are. We’re...
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
Houston big restaurant openings and closures lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston restaurant closings to know right now: Farewell to 4 former favorites. Both a Tastemaker Awards winner and a former Yelp top 100 Texas restaurant closed their doors this month.2. 14 hot Houston New Year's Eve parties and celebrations to ring in 2023. From fab feasts to posh parties, these destinations will usher in the new year with special menus, flamboyant bashes, and more.3. Bun B, Justin Verlander, and big closures heat up the restaurant stories Houston feasted on most in 2022. Closures, openings, and upcoming restaurants dominated this year's restaurant news.4. What to wear on NYE and New Year's Day in Houston, from posh to plush. From regal to relaxing, this list has something for everyone.5. Houston's $60M palace, booming 'burbs, and luxe Galveston condos list among 2022's top real estate stories. From the most expensive home listed in Houston to beachfront condos, here are our most-read real estate stories in 2022.
Here are the top 12 things to do in Houston on New Year's Eve weekend
Hard to believe, but 2023 is almost here. Those ready to party on New Year's Eve can check out these parties and events. Folks looking for dining options can find reservations here — and nurse those hangovers at New Year's brunch here. Other fun includes holiday magic courtesy of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and a funny Cirque romp. Shen Yun leaps into town, and plenty of NYE parties — including a sneaker-themed bash — help you ring in 2023.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a happy new year. Here are your best bets for New Year's Eve weekend.Thursday, December 29Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The...
Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District
A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
Thriving and offering a robust quality of life, Conroe has fast become one of America's top boomtowns.The Houston neighbor ranks No. 6 overall among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. The north-Houston city also ranks highest in five-year housing growth and secured the No. 22 spot for that specific metric. It has also seen a considerable five-year population growth of 14.71 percent. Conroe, the report notes, is in Montgomery County, which ranks in the top 30 for both its annual GDP and business growth rates.Boasting myriad natural...
A historic Houston-Broadway debut, the Obamas, and big name changes highlight 2022 in the arts
As much as we embrace our Space City, Bayou City, and Energy Capital monikers, we in Houston are fully aware that this is an arts town. To wit: Ten years ago, Broadway World called Houston the nation's top theater scene along with New York City — imagine the change now.Change is a theme this year in Houston arts, as the Alley Theatre announced a name change thanks to a generous — and anonymous — $25 million gift. And speaking of Houston theater, a former Rice student made history the first Latina to sing the iconic Christie role in Phantom of...
Houston family waits a week in North Carolina airport after Southwest Airlines cancellation nightmare
Major problems with an FAA Air Traffic Control computer system on Monday triggered hours-long flight delays in and out of Florida. More than 1,600 flights were delayed and more than 160 were canceled.It came as problems stemming from that Southwest Airlines meltdown stretched into a new week (and new year) including for families at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.At RDU, what was expected to be a busy travel day became even more complicated by chaos in Florida. For Southwest, still dealing with last week's mess and scores of bags, it meant even more headaches.People were still coming to claim bags left at airports after last week's fiasco, and some people were still trying to get home."They just say it's not their fault, and that's pretty much it and we're stuck here," said Alex Argueta, adding that he has had enough and just wants to go home to Houston, where he is missing work and has one child set to start school."I have an 8-month-old, 2-year-old and 5-year-old," he said. "And it's tough trying to travel with them." -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
