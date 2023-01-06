RodeoHouston reveals 2023 lineup starring another Bun B takeover, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, and more

Major problems with an FAA Air Traffic Control computer system on Monday triggered hours-long flight delays in and out of Florida. More than 1,600 flights were delayed and more than 160 were canceled.It came as problems stemming from that Southwest Airlines meltdown stretched into a new week (and new year) including for families at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.At RDU, what was expected to be a busy travel day became even more complicated by chaos in Florida. For Southwest, still dealing with last week's mess and scores of bags, it meant even more headaches.People were still coming to claim bags left at airports after last week's fiasco, and some people were still trying to get home."They just say it's not their fault, and that's pretty much it and we're stuck here," said Alex Argueta, adding that he has had enough and just wants to go home to Houston, where he is missing work and has one child set to start school."I have an 8-month-old, 2-year-old and 5-year-old," he said. "And it's tough trying to travel with them." -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO