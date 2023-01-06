ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon

Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices

Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier

I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing From 2022

As we start a brand new year, there is still work to do when it comes to bringing kids back home to Lubbock. And we can all do our part to bring these kids back home, by sharing their pictures and stories, and of course informing the authorities if you have any information about any of the kids missing.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help

Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
