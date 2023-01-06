ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest

HOLTS SUMMIT — One person is in custody after a standoff in a Holts Summit neighborhood Sunday morning. The incident happened in the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police responded to a "disturbance with a firearm" at 5:29AM and found that shots had been...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Driver extricated from overturned vehicle near MU campus

COLUMBIA - A man was extricated from his vehicle after it crashed and overturned in Columbia Thursday night. MU police, Columbia police and Columbia fire responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue. The driver was traveling westbound on University and lost...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police search for suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint

COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Passion's Adult Boutique at gunpoint Thursday night. Officers responded to the store located at 1108 Business Loop 70 E around 8:06 p.m. Passion's shared its surveillance footage with KOMU 8. The suspect entered the business, fired one shot into the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Jan. 9

Police apprehended a person after a standoff on Sunday where they responded to a scene at the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type of situation ensued.
KOMU

Domestic assault suspect killed by Laurie police officer

MORGAN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrols says it's taking over an investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Laurie. According to the Laurie Police Department, Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed by a Laurie police officer. Springfield-based television station KY3 reports...
LAURIE, MO
KOMU

Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes

COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Weeks after Paris train derailment, crash site still not cleared

MONROE COUNTY - It's been weeks since a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Paris, Missouri, after colliding with a semi-truck. The railroad opened the very next day, but "not much has changed since then," according to Monroe County Road and Bridge Department Supervisor Allen DeOrnellus. Large metal box cars,...
PARIS, MO
KOMU

Scoring drought allows Arkansas to roll past Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Arkansas 77-55 in their first conference loss of the season. Coach Robin Pingeton said she "didn't necessarily see [the game] playing out this way." "Those are the ones that sting a little bit deeper, because you hate to disappoint," Pingeton said,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri holds on to win against Vanderbilt in 'game of runs'

COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers. "I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy