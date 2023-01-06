Police apprehended a person after a standoff on Sunday where they responded to a scene at the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit. After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type of situation ensued.

5 HOURS AGO