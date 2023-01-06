Read full article on original website
KSLA
2 dead after fiery crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Texarkana. The wreck occurred just after 3 a.m. on Stateline Avenue. Officials say the passengers were traveling north when the car hit a concrete foundation of a former building. The vehicle flipped and caught fire. The...
magnoliareporter.com
Dierks man dies in Howard County wreck
One driver was killed about 9:19 a.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Dierks (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry D. Jones, 50, of Dierks was driving a 2011 model Buick Enclave east on U.S. 278 and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle cut back to the left, crossing the highway and leaving the left side of the road.
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
inforney.com
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, January 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in January 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Logan Creed Gardner, 21, of Pollock, LA and Calie Brianne Lee Maxwell, 20, of Pollock, LA. January 6. Rodrekus...
arkadelphian.com
Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck
An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
ktoy1047.com
December arrest leads to felony charges
60-year-old Michael Ballance was arrested by Hope Police on December 3 after allegedly threatening family members with a gun after an argument about their Christmas tree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ballance was arguing with a family member about the tree when he left the house and returned with a handgun. Ballance allegedly pointed the gun at family members before police arrived to make the arrest.
txktoday.com
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Thursday, Jan. 6
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
magnoliareporter.com
Big Squirrel Challenge coming to Magnolia January 13-14
Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide January 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, said the event is a great...
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Don’t Be a Victim of This New Scam
With a new year comes a new scam. It seems some people can't stop scamming others out of their money. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens in our area about a new phone scam that is going around. According to a press release, several people have received these...
Texarkana police: Cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana & guns found in drug bust; man arrested
Investigators found 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in cash that investigators believe came from narcotics sales.
