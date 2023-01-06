ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices

NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CBS New York

Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized

NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14.  The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winespectator.com

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
MANHATTAN, NY
hamlethub.com

Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store

The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
YONKERS, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island

LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy