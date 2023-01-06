Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice FishingMorristown MinuteKinnelon, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $
NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
Experts: Bird flu outbreak is driving up egg prices
NEW YORK -- If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've probably noticed egg prices are high.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about why this is happening and when they predict we'll see a change.New Rochelle resident Donna Moses says she's cut back on buying eggs."I believe the eggs are too high, far too high," she said.Grocery store owner Jose Filipe says she's not alone; many customers at New Rochelle Farms have changed their spending habits."I've seen customers gravitate from buying organic eggs now to more conventional eggs, and specifically now, the half dozen. Prices have quadrupled in about...
Elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized
NEW YORK -- New elevators are in store for thousands of residents at New York City public housing buildings.Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that 335 elevators at 20 NYCHA developments will be modernized, impacting about 34,000 residents.Officials say some NYCHA elevators were installed more than 30 years ago.The replacement project is part of a $300 million funding agreement between the city and state for repairs at NYCHA buildings.For a full list of the locations that will get updated elevators, click here.
One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14. The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate records
For the first time in South Bronx real estate history, condominium apartments have cracked the $1 million price tag. The two units are located in the Bronx Bricks condominium at 305 E 140th Street, the first condo loft conversion in the South Bronx back in 2008.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Free legal advice, lawyer could be driving around your neighborhood
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – If you need a lawyer or legal assistance, you may not have to travel far. The New York Legal Assistance Group travels to different New York City neighborhoods with a mobile van providing free legal services on wheels. The organization is a civil legal service that provides free legal help across […]
The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores
On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
Man Stabbed Inside Yonkers Family Dollar Store
The Family Dollar store located at 7 Main street in Yonkers Getty Square was the scene of a violent stabbing on Saturday, January 7, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHYGyOzrWMQ. Although YPD has been diligent in the clean up of the area, some crimes have managed to elude the blue wall of safety. Due...
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
