Vista, CA

Vista Man Jailed for Allegedly Pointing Pellet Pistol at Neighbor

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Thursday.

Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Grandy displayed (what appeared to be) a handgun when he saw deputies and exited his apartment with unknown items in his hands,” Sgt. Andrew Brumfield alleged. “As deputies were giving Grandy commands, he made a movement toward his pocket. They gave him additional commands and he complied.”

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was carrying an air-powered pellet gun that appeared to be an actual firearm, according to Brumfield.

Grandy was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the sergeant said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

