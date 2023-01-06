ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

George Garcia, 44, Sentenced for Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s Son in El Cajon

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFbFG_0k5AcQvx00
Fabian Cerda. GunMemeorial.org

A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s 21-year-old son in El Cajon, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in state prison.

George Louis Garcia, 44, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count stemming from the Aug. 18, 2020, slaying of Fabian Cerda. He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of another man, which prosecutors say happened two days after Cerda was killed.

Cerda was shot on Main Street during an argument, then died en route to a hospital, according to El Cajon police.

The motive for the killing remains unknown.

At his sentencing hearing, Garcia told Cerda’s family and friends in attendance, “I wish I had the answers to tell you guys why. Why it happened. But I can’t even answer that myself. … I hate myself for what I did.”

After the shooting, prosecutors alleged Garcia told the victim’s mother that “she would see him in the news.”

On Aug. 24, 2020, Garcia took part in a two-hour standoff in his car with police in the parking lot of the Best Western Plus La Mesa hotel on Murray Drive. During the standoff, he threw two guns out of his car and surrendered. During Garcia’s arraignment, a prosecutor said one of those guns was the murder weapon.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

5 people arrested in El Cajon in connection to auto theft, drug possession

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5

Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
EL CAJON, CA
Coast News

Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat

VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into Power Pole in Lemon Grove

A driver hit a power pole in Lemon Grove, then took off Saturday night, according San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Scott Roller. The truck driver hit a power pole near a trolley station at Lemon Grove Avenue near Canton Drive around 8:17 p.m., according to SDSO. The driver took...
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons

January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Encinitas hit-and-run victim remembered as friend, teammate

ENCINITAS — For many members of the Carmel Valley community, the turn of the new year brought tragedy after beloved Canyon Crest Academy graduate David D’Lima was killed in a hit-and-run in Encinitas. Now, those who called D’Lima their friend have come together to celebrate, honor and mourn...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego Channel

Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy