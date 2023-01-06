Jadeveon Clowney Likely Not Returning To The Browns

Eight-year veteran defensive end and former South Carolina Gamecock, Jadeveon Clowney has had enough of being a Cleveland Brown. This Sunday's classic matchup against the Pittsburg Steelers will likely be the last for Clowney in a Brown's uniform.

Clowney shared with Mary Kay Cabot Thursday on Cleveland.com. "95 percent sure I won't be back", said Clowney. "But there's still that five percent. You never know what can happen"

He added: "I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. It can't just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

The Rockhill, South Carolina native feels as though the Cleveland Brown's staff gives the favorable sack matchups to star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett's sack total is 15 this season and is 2.5 sacks of the league-lead 17.5 held by San Francisco 49er defensive end Nick Bosa.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Browns this offseason, and has seen his production drop off significantly only accumulating 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games played; compared to last year's 9 sacks.

"Lets say it. Let's be honest. It seems to me they don't want me to outplay nobody," he said. However, Clowney left the door open for a possible return, saying he intends to discuss the matter with general manager Andrew Berry in his exit meeting.

But if the two don't come to an agreement the three-time Pro Bowler may be with a division rival next season. "I'll be ready next year to get after it, he said. "I could still end up in the division next year."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @Baconnetworkllc