Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Simplemost

Starbucks’ January Menu Has A New Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

The holidays may be over, but Starbucks’ winter menu is just getting started. The coffee chain’s newest menu items include the return of the Pistachio Latte, plus a new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew for those that don’t like warm drinks — even in January. Returning for...
hypebeast.com

Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line

Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Dunkin’, Papa John’s, and Taco Bell

Dunkin’ has released its darkest roast yet, along with other assorted seasonal fare, Papa John’s has teamed up with Oreo to make a new dessert treat, and Taco Bell is retooling various items such as new versions of its chicken burrito. Sonic Drive-In is continuing with its variations...
TODAY.com

Chipotle is adding the TikTok-famous quesadilla hack to its official menu

Celebrations are in order for fans of a viral Chipotle hack that has taken TikTok by storm. On Jan. 7, Chipotle announced that the popular off-menu Chipotle quesadilla menu hack would be added to the menu. The menu hack, an order of a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies that fans say tastes like a Philly cheesesteak, recently went viral and became the ire of many Chipotle workers across the country.
