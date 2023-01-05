Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again. Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group's communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
'I'm proud of the way we finished' — Kirk Cousins speaks on the Vikings' win over the Bears in Week 18
Kirk Cousins spoke with Shannon Spake on the Minnesota Vikings' 29-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Cousins elaborates on what his team needs to do better as they advance to the NFL playoffs.
Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses.
Do Patriots have a QB problem with Mac Jones? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes discuss whether it’s a good idea for the New England Patriots to stick with Mac Jones next season. Nick explains the Patriots have a quarterback problem and would have made the playoffs if they had stuck with Bailey Zappe for the remainder of the season. Wildes disagrees and explains the coaching staff set Jones up for failure.
Sean Payton spoke with Broncos about HC vacancy
Sean Payton figures to be one of the NFL's most sought-after coaches this offseason. The process for his potential return to the sidelines has already begun. The former New Orleans Saints coach and current FOX studio analyst said Sunday morning that he recently spoke with the Denver Broncos — presumably CEO Greg Penner, who's in charge of most of the team's day-to-day operations — about their vacancy.
Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?
Think of it less like a humiliating loss and more like a social experiment. An exercise in the debate between rust versus rest and the power of positive momentum. The Dallas Cowboys, long ago assured of their place in the postseason, finished off their 2022 campaign about as poorly as humanly possible on Sunday. Despite entering the day with an outside shot at winning the NFC East, they slumped to one of their worst performances of the season in a 26-6 loss to Washington.
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
Smothered Frogs: Georgia shuts down TCU passing attack
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — When Georgia cornerback Javon Bullard left TCU wide receiver Derius Davis all alone for a 60-yard catch in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bulldogs’ secondary was in for another long night. Instead, led by Bullard’s standout performance than earned him defensive...
