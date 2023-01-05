ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State 2024 five-star safety prospect will make decision at All-American Bowl

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When 2024 Florida wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made his verbal commitment to Ohio State in mid-December, he mentioned that he was going to put his recruiting hat on for Ohio State. One of those targets that Smith mentioned by name was California safety Peyton Woodyard.

It’s not normal for a player who is over a year away from being eligible to play in the All-American Bowl to have the opportunity to participate, but Woodyard will have the honor of being the first. He will do the hat selection during the game as the 5-star safety will select from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Texas, and the Buckeyes.

We will find out if Smith’s recruitment along with Buckeye head coach Ryan Day and his effort has won over Woodyard. Ohio State is in dire need of secondary depth and Woodyard would be a great addition to a class that should end up as one of the best in the country when it’s all said and done.

