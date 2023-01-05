ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTC proposes rule that would ban employee non compete clauses

(AP) - The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing non compete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would...
Justice Department reviewing potentially classified documents at Biden office

The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden's former institute. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber says "a small number of documents with classified markings" were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his 2020 presidential campaign in 2019.
