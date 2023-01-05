ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns

Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
thecomeback.com

Browns make major decision on disgruntled star

The Cleveland Browns ruled a disgruntled star out for their Week 18 matchup. On Saturday, the Browns announced that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clowney and the team are on shaky terms right now and so he will not finish the season in uniform.
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
TENNESSEE STATE

