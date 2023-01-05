Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Will Make NBA History On Sunday Night
Kevin Durant will pass Dominque Wilkins for 14th on the all-time scoring list in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.
How long is Kevin Durant out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets forward
The Nets organization and fan base collectively held their breath after Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Heat. Durant left the game in the third quarter after Jimmy Butler landed on his right knee — the opposite knee that kept the All-Star forward sidelined for over 20 games last season.
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns
Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
Bronny James Pulls Off Iconic LeBron H.S. Dunk During Game
The Sierra Canyon star once again looked like the mirror image of his father with a spectacular in-game slam.
J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things. A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too. Should...
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Browns make major decision on disgruntled star
The Cleveland Browns ruled a disgruntled star out for their Week 18 matchup. On Saturday, the Browns announced that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clowney and the team are on shaky terms right now and so he will not finish the season in uniform.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Seahawks find perfect way to thank Lions on social media
The Seattle Seahawks’ social media team delivered a victory on social media after the Detroit Lions downed the Green Bay Packers to give the NFC West team the seventh — and final — playoff berth in the NFC. The irony was the Seahawks had doused the Lions’...
NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Wild Card Weekend TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game
The 2023 NFL playoffs are here and the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy is underway for the top teams in the league en route to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th. Check out the NFL playoffs bracket for 2023 below as well as the full schedule, teams,...
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections after Week 18
The 2022 NFL regular season is now in the rearview mirror, which means the first 18 slots at the top of the 2023 NFL draft order are locked in for the moment. Week 18 saw the Chicago Bears leap ahead of the Houston Texans for the No. 1 overall pick, while the Arizona Cardinals vaulted up to the No. 3 spot.
NFL Playoffs Predictions, Opening Odds: Cowboys-Buccaneers play Monday night
The NFL playoff picture is all set with the Green Bay Packers’ loss sending the Seattle Seahawks traveling to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers. The rest of the NFL already knew who they’d be playing against and now everyone knows when as well. The playoff...
Browns announce playing status for veteran pass rusher
Cleveland Browns' defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has officially been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale in Pittsburgh.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Did Fred VanVleet turn down contract offer before season? What reports say about extension talks with Raptors
Fred VanVleet enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021-22, earning his first All-Star selection and setting new career highs in points (20.3), assists (6.7) and rebounds (4.4) per game. VanVleet and the Raptors got knocked out in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but the future looked bright.
Klay Thompson shows why patience is biggest key to shooting, Warriors' turnaround without Stephen Curry
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Warriors star Klay Thompson takes the spotlight. It looks like Klay Thompson has turned a corner. After an...
NFL Coaching Carousel: Latest Rumors on Candidates, Potential Openings
Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh could be at the front of the line for owners, as well as a talented group of offensive and defensive coaches. Expect the action to be hot and heavy after Week 18.
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale
Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season.
