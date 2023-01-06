Earlier this week former 4-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli decided to leave the Washington Huskies, putting his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Huskies defense also waved good by to two transfer linebackers Cam Bright and Kris Moll, both of whom had no remaining eligibility. The transfer duo combined for 102 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. Heimuli saw spot action in 6 games this past season. In three seasons he had 25 total tackles.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO