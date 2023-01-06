ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HuskyMaven

Up to 14 UW Football Newcomers Expected This Week

Freshman linebacker Deven Bryant from the Los Angeles area was spotted in recent days in downtown Seattle, shopping with his family and embracing the city while getting ready to enter the University of Washington as an early enrollee. Anthony James, the much-advertised Texas edge rusher, played in the All-American Bowl...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

First 2023 Top 25 Football Ranking Unveiled — Yes, UW Is On It

College football analysts and pundits generally wait until the day following the national championship game to begin sizing up next season. However, Brett McMurphy of Action Network couldn't hold off and he's the first to come out with a Top 25 ranking for the 2023 campaign, which should generate a lot of attention for a University of Washington football fan base watching a program resurgence unfold under coach Kalen DeBoer.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Impact Statement: Is Washington Dangerously Thin at Linebacker with Heimuli’s Departure?

Earlier this week former 4-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli decided to leave the Washington Huskies, putting his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Huskies defense also waved good by to two transfer linebackers Cam Bright and Kris Moll, both of whom had no remaining eligibility. The transfer duo combined for 102 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. Heimuli saw spot action in 6 games this past season. In three seasons he had 25 total tackles.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?

Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023

Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Student sit-in protests fossil fuel company recruitment at University of Washington

A student group at the University of Washington is calling on the university to prohibit oil, gas, and mining operation companies from recruiting on campus. Many such companies have graduate and internship programs. The ICA-UW Chapter started holding sit-ins at the university's career center in late November. The group plans to continue doing so through winter quarter. ICA stands for Institutional Climate Action.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman

Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers

You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
SEATTLE, WA
insideradio.com

Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.

Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA

