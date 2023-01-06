Read full article on original website
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Bainbridge Businesses Start Charging Customers for Disposable CupsEden ReportsBainbridge Island, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Up to 14 UW Football Newcomers Expected This Week
Freshman linebacker Deven Bryant from the Los Angeles area was spotted in recent days in downtown Seattle, shopping with his family and embracing the city while getting ready to enter the University of Washington as an early enrollee. Anthony James, the much-advertised Texas edge rusher, played in the All-American Bowl...
Oh Brother, An Unofficial History of Siblings Playing UW Football Together
Armon Parker wandered aimlessly through the falling balloons and confetti in the aftermath of the Alamo Bowl, which seemed to sum up his first University of Washington football season that was wiped out by an offseason knee injury. In other words, it went on without him. However, this 6-foot-3, 314-pound...
First 2023 Top 25 Football Ranking Unveiled — Yes, UW Is On It
College football analysts and pundits generally wait until the day following the national championship game to begin sizing up next season. However, Brett McMurphy of Action Network couldn't hold off and he's the first to come out with a Top 25 ranking for the 2023 campaign, which should generate a lot of attention for a University of Washington football fan base watching a program resurgence unfold under coach Kalen DeBoer.
realdawghuskies.com
Impact Statement: Is Washington Dangerously Thin at Linebacker with Heimuli’s Departure?
Earlier this week former 4-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli decided to leave the Washington Huskies, putting his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Huskies defense also waved good by to two transfer linebackers Cam Bright and Kris Moll, both of whom had no remaining eligibility. The transfer duo combined for 102 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. Heimuli saw spot action in 6 games this past season. In three seasons he had 25 total tackles.
While Portal Transfers are a Quick Fix, Meet the Husky Tailback of the Future
A little more than 100 miles separate the California cities of Fresno and Bakersfield in the sprawling and hard-working San Joaquin Valley, which was hardly enough to keep Kalen DeBoer and his football coaches from finding out about Tybo Rogers. This running back from Bakersfield High School was their first...
Yardbarker
Should Washington Add Another Quarterback?
Then on December 14th, four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had been committed to Washington for about six months, flipped to Ohio State. That leaves the Huskies in a bit of an odd spot at the most important position on the field. While the starter for 2023 is obvious, looking beyond...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Cost Of Living, Growth In 2023
Seattle is still an admired city. However, it is an expensive city to live. In the post pandemic, workers, population growth, inflation, and cost of living are the three major areas to gage the city. Business closures were many but recovery has been slow for many. The monthly number of visitors to downtown bounced back however not, 2022.
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
KUOW
Student sit-in protests fossil fuel company recruitment at University of Washington
A student group at the University of Washington is calling on the university to prohibit oil, gas, and mining operation companies from recruiting on campus. Many such companies have graduate and internship programs. The ICA-UW Chapter started holding sit-ins at the university's career center in late November. The group plans to continue doing so through winter quarter. ICA stands for Institutional Climate Action.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
Radio Ink
KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman
Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up. Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession
Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
bellevuereporter.com
Welcome to the big show, Dori | Shiers
You probably know that I worked at KIRO Radio for 17 years with Dori, among others. His conservative-leaning opinions were certainly controversial in deeply blue Seattle. But, his ratings were off the chart. He was literally the most listened to talk show host in the state. No one was even close.
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
