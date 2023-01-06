Read full article on original website
WTHI
ReTHink Inc. launches brainstorming survey aimed at improving recycling rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new way you can help improve recycling rates in Vigo County, by filling out a recycling brainstorming survey. It is through ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute. Community members can also join a zoom call with ReTHink Inc. employees. There will be discussion...
WTHI
"You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Overcrowding at one animal shelter continues to create problems for local pet owners and city officials. The Terre Haute Humane Society says it's overcrowded. The shelter currently houses close to 300 animals, which is about 100 more than what they usually hold. Executive Director Charles Brown...
WTHI
The Salvation Army of Vigo County needs your help reaching its donation goal
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army of Vigo County has not reached its annual donation goal, but you can still help. The Salvation Army Captain tells News 10 the goal was to collect $125,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. Right now, only $114,000 has been raised. You can...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
vincennespbs.org
Essex could see a new occupant
A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington answers request for mural under new court-ordered art policy: No, but we have questions
The city of Bloomington has now responded to an application submitted in December by Indiana University student Brian Reynolds for the installation of a mural on Kirkwood Avenue that says “All Lives Matter.”. In its response, the city has told Reynolds that such a mural, with words and letters,...
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Hiring event at Federal Prison in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Terre Haute is holding a hiring event Saturday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Front Lobby located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South. That’s just off of State Road 63. FCC Terre Haute is seeking to […]
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
WTHI
Historic Ritz Theatre needs donations for preservation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at the Ritz Theatre in Rockville are hoping to renovate the historic building. To do so, they're asking for your donations. Staff within the theatre say they need $500,000 to keep the building in shape. They say wiring, fixing the ceiling and other maintenance needs...
WTHI
Indiana Youth Institute wants to address gaps in youth development
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Developing the next generation of politicians, artists, and leaders is crucial. One local organization that's doing just that. The Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute is one organization that provides education and support for youth. The Indiana Youth Institute has reported a decrease in early...
WTHI
Electrical issues to blame for Friday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Friday morning house fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 10:00 on north 10th Street, near Fort Harrison. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.
WTHI
WTHI
Scholarships are available for high school seniors in Vermillion County
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Thousands of dollars in scholarships are now available to high school seniors in Vermillion County. The Vermillion County Community Foundation is offering more than 30 scholarships. Students will be awarded nearly $50,000 later this year. They can get anywhere from 500 to $10,000. The foundation...
WTHI
'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
WTHI
A club at a local high school brought awareness to mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A club at a local high school brought awareness to mental health. The Bring Change to Mind Club at Terre Haute North held a mental health awareness fair. It was during a basketball game. Team of Mercy was also there to show support. The Team...
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
wamwamfm.com
Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members
The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
