ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Essex could see a new occupant

A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hiring event at Federal Prison in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Terre Haute is holding a hiring event Saturday, January 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Front Lobby located at 4700 Bureau Rd. South. That’s just off of State Road 63. FCC Terre Haute is seeking to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Historic Ritz Theatre needs donations for preservation

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Staff at the Ritz Theatre in Rockville are hoping to renovate the historic building. To do so, they're asking for your donations. Staff within the theatre say they need $500,000 to keep the building in shape. They say wiring, fixing the ceiling and other maintenance needs...
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Indiana Youth Institute wants to address gaps in youth development

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Developing the next generation of politicians, artists, and leaders is crucial. One local organization that's doing just that. The Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute is one organization that provides education and support for youth. The Indiana Youth Institute has reported a decrease in early...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Electrical issues to blame for Friday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Friday morning house fire in Terre Haute. It happened just before 10:00 on north 10th Street, near Fort Harrison. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. The cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS

ANIMAL SHELTER OVERCROWDING CONTINUES TO CONCERN CITY OFFICIALS. "You're only going to be managing chaos..." Terre Haute Humane Society and city discussing ways to resolve overcrowding issues. The Terre Haute Humane Society is overcrowded with animals. This has become a problem for both the shelter and the city who use...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it.  With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A club at a local high school brought awareness to mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A club at a local high school brought awareness to mental health. The Bring Change to Mind Club at Terre Haute North held a mental health awareness fair. It was during a basketball game. Team of Mercy was also there to show support. The Team...
vincennespbs.org

Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month

Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington School Board Officially Welcomes New Members

The Washington School Board met briefly yesterday for the first time to welcome new members and reorganize for the upcoming year. Three new faces joined the board this year, including Sarah Browning, Dr. Jason Omer, and Garrett Miller, and we spoke to each one prior to the meeting…. Also getting...
WASHINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy