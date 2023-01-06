ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Kohl's clearance event is incredible — grab a robovac that doubles as a mop for more than $150 off

The worst-kept secret in Retail Land? All the best sales happen right after the holidays! Kohl's knows the score and is doing its part in a big way with an epic bonanza of deals. What's in it for you? A shockingly wide array of massive discounts — like 70% off this cozy throw blanket (just $16!), more than $150 off a robot vacuum that doubles as a mop and $40 off a Google Nest hub. Would-be-buyer beware, though: You'll have a lot of competition for the biggest deals, so if you see something you want (and you will), grab it fast. And rest assured: We're watching Kohl's to keep you updated as new deals drop. Scroll on for the retailer's best clearance deals so far.
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
AOL Corp

Martha Stewart's go-to Skechers sneakers are 'loaded with cushioning and style', starting at $83

If there’s anything the internet has taught us, it’s that the reigning domestic diva knows how to live well. Everyone loves to pick up what Martha Stewart is putting down, so when we spotted the Instagram pic of her sporting Skechers, we took note. Even though she can afford any sort of shoe she could ever want, Martha’s Go Walk Arch Fit Skechers cost as little as $83 on Amazon.
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling clothes from Goodwill

Reselling clothes from Goodwill and other thrift stores on platforms like eBay and Poshmark has become a popular way for people to make money online. Many people have quit their 9 to 5 jobs because they are making enough money. Also, many people have been documenting with Youtube videos their process from going to Goodwill, reselling clothes and then reviewing profits. The process is relatively simple: find gently used or vintage clothing at a thrift store, list the items for sale on an online platform, and ship the items to the buyers when they sell.
Boot Camp Mom

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

WKTV

You can torch plenty of calories walking on a treadmill. Here's how

Walking has long been lauded as one of the best exercises for overall health. This physical activity can strengthen your heart, lower blood pressure, keep your bones strong and burn calories. When done outside, you reap the additional benefits that come from spending time in nature, such as lower levels of stress, improved attention and a better mood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Sephora announces its much-anticipated 2023 birthday gift offerings

“Tell ’em that it’s my birthday, when I party like that…”. Or, tell Sephora that it’s your birthday when the time comes, because you don’t want to skip out on the brand’s much-anticipated batch of birthday goodies that all Beauty Insider members can redeem for free this year.
