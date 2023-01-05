Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLK) where we have detected an approximate $137.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 306,010,000 to 307,110,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLK, in trading today Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) is up about 1.8%, Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is up about 2.3%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is higher by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLK, versus its 200 day moving average:

