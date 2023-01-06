ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Hits: Bengals Reaction To Damar Signs: 'A Thousand Pounds Has Been Lifted'; Mixon Reaches Out To Hamlins; Boyd And Higgins Team Up Again In Crucial Moment

By Geoff Hobson
Bengals.com
 3 days ago
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Team owners on Friday approved a plan for AFC playoff seeding and game locations put forward Thursday night by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Bengals organization is justifiably unhappy about it. The plan, per Goodell, ostensibly “addresses the most significant potential equitable issues” and “minimize[s] competitive inequities”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals, return to action following the cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at noon...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow has awesome quote about Super Bowl ambitions

The Cincinnati Bengals are viewed as serious contenders to win the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of examples of how fleeting that status can be. Just do not tell that to quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was asked about the so-called championship window on Sunday after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale.... The post Joe Burrow has awesome quote about Super Bowl ambitions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens

In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time we see the Bills...
