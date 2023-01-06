Quick Hits: Bengals Reaction To Damar Signs: 'A Thousand Pounds Has Been Lifted'; Mixon Reaches Out To Hamlins; Boyd And Higgins Team Up Again In Crucial Moment

Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Cozy and Classy Fit Ahead of Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Ravens
Cincinnati is hoping to win their eighth-straight game
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Fox 19
Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Team owners on Friday approved a plan for AFC playoff seeding and game locations put forward Thursday night by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Bengals organization is justifiably unhappy about it. The plan, per Goodell, ostensibly “addresses the most significant potential equitable issues” and “minimize[s] competitive inequities”...
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Eleven Warriors
Joining Team for Peach Bowl Made Jermaine Mathews “Love Ohio State Football Even More” As He Prepares to Begin Buckeye Career Next Week
Jermaine Mathews will officially arrive at Ohio State to begin his career as a Buckeye on Sunday, but he already got a sneak peek at life as an Ohio State football player last week when the Buckeyes played Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Mathews was one of three incoming freshmen,...
Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations
Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations.
Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals, return to action following the cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at noon...
Joe Burrow has awesome quote about Super Bowl ambitions
The Cincinnati Bengals are viewed as serious contenders to win the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of examples of how fleeting that status can be. Just do not tell that to quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was asked about the so-called championship window on Sunday after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale.... The post Joe Burrow has awesome quote about Super Bowl ambitions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens
In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
iheart.com
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals. I get it. I get why Zac and the Bengals are ticked with the NFL. I get that it feels like the Bengals took a hit for being compassionate and not wanting to play. I get the NFL rewrote rules on the fly.
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
Ranking the Bengals’ potential playoff opponents from best matchup to worst
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed when the AFC playoffs begin next week, courtesy of the NFL’s updated playoff procedures following the Bengals-Bills cancellation, which leaves open a handful of potential playoff opponents next week. Entering Monday Night Football, the...
Cardinals Confirm Steve Keim Won't Return as GM
The Arizona Cardinals announced today that they are not bringing back either Steve Keim or Kliff Kingsbury.
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents
Though the Cleveland Browns 2022 season just ended, here is a look at who the Browns will play in 2023.
Roger Goodell 'Expected To Attend' 1 NFL Game Tomorrow
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will apparently be in Orchard Park this Sunday to watch an AFC East matchup. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Goodell is expected to attend this weekend's game between the Bills and Patriots at Highmark Stadium. This will be the first time we see the Bills...
