Former Reading Education Association Treasurer accused of stealing nearly $400K from organization
The former Treasurer of the Reading Education Association has been accused of stealing nearly $400K from organization, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday morning. On Monday, September 29, 2022, the Berks County District Attorney’s Detectives met with representatives from the Reading Education Association (REA) who reported the...
Making the city what it is: the ‘mayor of Seventh Street’
Every morning, Jeanette Buchanon pulls out a chair, fixes a cup of coffee, and sits to survey the frontiers of her neighborhood. Jeanette has lived more than 60 years, her entire life, in Reading. In her neighborhood, where she has earned the title of “the mayor of Seventh Street” from her neighbors, this matriarch holds the power of convening people.
Reading Pride Celebration launches LGBTQ+ Business Alliance
Reading Pride Celebration announced Monday the launching of the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance as a program to partner with LGBTQ+ and ally business owners to promote LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship, growth, and success. The Alliance is an expansion of RPC’s Safe Space initiative created in 2014 that asked business owners to pledge...
Berks History Center offering virtual Pennsylvania Dutch language classes
Berks History Center has announced a virtual eight-week course that introduces participants to the language and culture of the Pennsylvania Dutch. Multiple courses will begin the week of January 9, 2023, and conclude the week of February 27, 2023. Led by BHC Archivist, Bradley Smith, this beginner course will provide...
Five Boyertown area nonprofits awarded over $40,000 in grants
Berks County Community Foundation recently approved $41,600 in grants to five Boyertown area organizations through its Boyertown Area Charitable Program. These grants are distributed from the Boyertown Area Community Fund, which supports charitable causes within the geographic area served by the Boyertown Area School District, and the Boyer Foundation Fund, which also supports Boyertown area health, social, recreational, and safety organizations.
Humane Pennsylvania announces and welcomes new board members
The Humane Pennsylvania Board of Directors welcomes three new members, Caitlin Calvaresi, Bob Massino, and Kevin Wolfe. Humane PA board members are elected community volunteers who donate their expertise and time to govern the policies and finances of the organization. Caitlin Calvaresi is a Commercial Lines Account Executive for Tompkins...
United Way Berks awards 4 Venture Grants to address health inequities and workforce development
Berks County continues to face significant challenges by a world forever changed by the pandemic. COVID increased issues of health inequity and created major workforce disruption. United Way of Berks County is providing four Venture Grants to support programming in the areas of health and workforce development. “Pre-existing health inequities...
Two projects in Berks County awarded Keystone Communities Program grants
Governor Tom Wolf has announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
BerksIDA partners with Berks County to create new $5 million Infrastructure Investment Fund
The Berks County Commissioners unanimously voted this Thursday morning to work with BerksIDA to create an Infrastructure Investment Fund for the County through an initial contribution of $5 million. The Infrastructure Investment Fund ties into the County’s IMAGINE Berks plan and will serve as a revolving loan fund to support...
County encouraging residents to review FCC National Broadband map for accuracy
The County of Berks is encouraging all residents to review the new national broadband map released by the Federal Communications Commission to ensure that the map accurately reflects the broadband service available at their homes and businesses. It is extremely important for this map to be accurate since this resource...
Penn State Berks graduates Class of 2022 practical nurses
Seven new Penn State Berks practical nursing program graduates crossed the stage during the Penn State Berks fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Santander Arena. The students earned their certificates in practical nursing and are eligible to test for the National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse, or NCLEX-PN. . Students...
Suspect wanted in connection to Penn Street shooting
The Reading Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday morning, January 2, 2023 around 9:30am in the 900 block of Penn Street. The criminal investigations division filed charges on Thursday, January 5, 2023, against 44-year-old Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz on charges of Aggravated Assault and related offenses.
DCNR to celebrate the New Year with First Day Hikes across Pennsylvania public Lands
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced it will host nearly 60, guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. Designed to promote a healthy start in the new...
Penn State Berks engineering course partners with Berks LaunchBox
They say it’s best to build bridges, and that’s exactly what Associate Teaching Professor of Engineering Marietta Scanlon and her class have done this semester. In the Engineering Design and Analysis with CAD course, Scanlon’s students, comprised of seniors majoring in mechanical engineering and electro-mechanical engineering technology, utilized CAD (computer-aided design) — specifically Autodesk Fusion 360 — to design and simulate loading of a cantilever bridge. Engineers typically use powerful software to simulate failure, but there’s no substitute for experiencing the real thing, and the Berks LaunchBox allowed the students to do just that.
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for New Year’s Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, December 31, 2022, through Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and...
Kutztown University awards honorary Doctorate to Norman A. Inkpen Jr.
Kutztown University awarded Norman A. Inkpen, Jr. ’70 an honorary doctorate at the institution’s 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, at O’Pake Fieldhouse. Inkpen received a Doctor of Public Service. The degree was presented by university president Dr. Kenneth S. Hawkinson. A 1970 graduate of Kutztown...
11th District receives over $5 Million in community safety grant funding
Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced that the 11th Senatorial District received a total of $5,160,209 in grant funding for community safety initiatives. The funding comes from a variety of different PCCD funding opportunities including the Non-Profit Security Grant Fund, Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds...
Paragon Behavioral Health Services opens new office in Wyomissing
Paragon Behavioral Health Services celebrated the expansion of their business Friday afternoon, cutting the ribbon on a new 5,000 square foot office in Wyomissing. Moving from a 1,400 square foot space, the new and improved office will allow Paragon the ability to offer additional group services and expand its VR program to Berks County, and add more outpatient providers.
Man shot in leg during dispute Monday morning in downtown Reading
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person injured Monday morning, January 2, 2023. According to police, the shooting took place inside 914 Penn Street. A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg after a dispute over work being performed at the building. Police added...
Salvation Army of Reading distributes toys to 3,000 children in need
The Salvation Army of Reading distributed toys to adult family members in need Friday afternoon in Muhlenberg Township, so they can surprise their children or grandchildren this holiday season. Thanks to the generosity of the Berks County community, The Salvation Army was able to provide presents for 3,000 children whose...
