ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Berks Weekly

Former Reading Education Association Treasurer accused of stealing nearly $400K from organization

The former Treasurer of the Reading Education Association has been accused of stealing nearly $400K from organization, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday morning. On Monday, September 29, 2022, the Berks County District Attorney’s Detectives met with representatives from the Reading Education Association (REA) who reported the...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Making the city what it is: the ‘mayor of Seventh Street’

Every morning, Jeanette Buchanon pulls out a chair, fixes a cup of coffee, and sits to survey the frontiers of her neighborhood. Jeanette has lived more than 60 years, her entire life, in Reading. In her neighborhood, where she has earned the title of “the mayor of Seventh Street” from her neighbors, this matriarch holds the power of convening people.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Pride Celebration launches LGBTQ+ Business Alliance

Reading Pride Celebration announced Monday the launching of the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance as a program to partner with LGBTQ+ and ally business owners to promote LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship, growth, and success. The Alliance is an expansion of RPC’s Safe Space initiative created in 2014 that asked business owners to pledge...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Five Boyertown area nonprofits awarded over $40,000 in grants

Berks County Community Foundation recently approved $41,600 in grants to five Boyertown area organizations through its Boyertown Area Charitable Program. These grants are distributed from the Boyertown Area Community Fund, which supports charitable causes within the geographic area served by the Boyertown Area School District, and the Boyer Foundation Fund, which also supports Boyertown area health, social, recreational, and safety organizations.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

Humane Pennsylvania announces and welcomes new board members

The Humane Pennsylvania Board of Directors welcomes three new members, Caitlin Calvaresi, Bob Massino, and Kevin Wolfe. Humane PA board members are elected community volunteers who donate their expertise and time to govern the policies and finances of the organization. Caitlin Calvaresi is a Commercial Lines Account Executive for Tompkins...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

United Way Berks awards 4 Venture Grants to address health inequities and workforce development

Berks County continues to face significant challenges by a world forever changed by the pandemic. COVID increased issues of health inequity and created major workforce disruption. United Way of Berks County is providing four Venture Grants to support programming in the areas of health and workforce development. “Pre-existing health inequities...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Two projects in Berks County awarded Keystone Communities Program grants

Governor Tom Wolf has announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Penn State Berks graduates Class of 2022 practical nurses

Seven new Penn State Berks practical nursing program graduates crossed the stage during the Penn State Berks fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Santander Arena. The students earned their certificates in practical nursing and are eligible to test for the National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse, or NCLEX-PN. . Students...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Suspect wanted in connection to Penn Street shooting

The Reading Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday morning, January 2, 2023 around 9:30am in the 900 block of Penn Street. The criminal investigations division filed charges on Thursday, January 5, 2023, against 44-year-old Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz on charges of Aggravated Assault and related offenses.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Penn State Berks engineering course partners with Berks LaunchBox

They say it’s best to build bridges, and that’s exactly what Associate Teaching Professor of Engineering Marietta Scanlon and her class have done this semester. In the Engineering Design and Analysis with CAD course, Scanlon’s students, comprised of seniors majoring in mechanical engineering and electro-mechanical engineering technology, utilized CAD (computer-aided design) — specifically Autodesk Fusion 360 — to design and simulate loading of a cantilever bridge. Engineers typically use powerful software to simulate failure, but there’s no substitute for experiencing the real thing, and the Berks LaunchBox allowed the students to do just that.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Paragon Behavioral Health Services opens new office in Wyomissing

Paragon Behavioral Health Services celebrated the expansion of their business Friday afternoon, cutting the ribbon on a new 5,000 square foot office in Wyomissing. Moving from a 1,400 square foot space, the new and improved office will allow Paragon the ability to offer additional group services and expand its VR program to Berks County, and add more outpatient providers.
WYOMISSING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy