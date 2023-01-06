Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Terrell County takes Monroe to overtime before Tornadoes can win; Monroe girls breeze to 8th straight win
ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close. Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.
Kenny Roberts named new headmaster of Sherwood Christian Academy
ALBANY — Kenny Roberts has been named the new headmaster at Sherwood Christian Academy, officials with the private Christian school announced. Roberts became headmaster effective Thursday. The former assistant headmaster and high school principal at Sherwood will replace Brian Dougherty, who has taken a position at Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis, Ind., as head of school. Dougherty will remain at SCA until Feb. 15.
Albany Herald
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Albany teams win five of six Friday night games
ALBANY - Region basketball competitions began Friday night with all three Albany schools competing with Monroe and Dougherty at home while Westover was on the road in Bainbridge. Both Dougherty and Monroe teams won Friday night while the Lady Patriots of Westover breezed to a big win and the Patriots fell in a close game against Bainbridge.
Albany Herald
Deerfield-Windsor takes two from Terrell Academy
ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights took wins over rival Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a full house at William T. Henry Gymnasium at Deerfield-Windsor. The Knights topped the Eagles 59-52 while the Lady Knights ran past the Lady Eagles 50-31. Deerfield-Windsor senior Hays Revell hit back-to-back threes early in the first quarter and the Knights opened an 8-0 lead to begin the game. After the Eagles called time, Terrell Academy got going and a three by Hayden Crosson pulled the Eagles to within four at 15-11, then a three and a free throw from Bryson Carter closed the gap to within two, 17-15. The Knights pushed the lead back to ten points in the second quarter at 28-18 with three-pointers from Jackson Harris and Lane Sceals, but the Eagles bounced back as well and closed to within just three points at the half, 31-28.
WMAZ
Houston County boy who beat leukemia surprised with national championship tickets
Kyler Pike was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He's been in remission for two years. With the help of Team Impact, they gave him a big surprise.
Americus Times-Recorder
Kennedy Tyson makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at GSW
AMERICUS – Kennedy Tyson, a resident of Americus, GA, made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement. She also made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List as well. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a...
WALB 10
First African American Dougherty County Commission Chairman unofficially sworn in
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lorenzo Heard will officially be sworn in Monday morning as Dougherty County Commission chairman. Saturday night the community held an unofficial swearing-in ceremony at Monroe High School. Heard will serve as the first African American chairman of Dougherty County. Heard is a Leesburg native who has...
Strata Coffee Roasting offers a taste of operation in Albany
ALBANY — Out Gillionville Road a few miles, on the left side of the highway going west, is what appears to be an old convenience store. At night, if it is one’s destination, it looks a little sketchy, with darkened gas pumps. But step out of the car,...
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
dougherty.ga.us
Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held for Incoming County Commission Chairman Sunday
229.302.3006 (office) or 229.854.0006 (cell) Chairman-Elect Lorenzo Heard will serve as first African-American Chairman in Dougherty County History. DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – A Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5 p.m. for a special ceremony at the Rutha Mae Harris Auditorium at Monroe High School. This event precludes the official Swearing-In of Chairman-Elect Heard that will take place at the first County Commission meeting of the year on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Room 100 (Commission Chamber) of the Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue, Albany. This event was planned so that citizens who may not be able to attend the official Swearing-In at Monday’s Commission meeting can be a part of this historical moment in Dougherty County’s history.
Albany Herald
H.E.A.R.T. to present annual King Day breakfast
ALBANY — E. Dewey Smith Jr., the senior pastor/teacher at House of Hope in Atlanta, will deliver the keynote address Jan. 16 as the H.E.A.R.T. Organization presents its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Program Breakfast honoring the life and legacy of the slain civil rights leader.
Albany Herald
ALDON to present 46th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
ALBANY — Educator and former Dougherty County Schools Superintendent John Culbreath will be the featured speaker when the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) presents the 46th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. The Feb. 2 event, which kicks off at 6:30 a.m., will be held at the Merry Acres...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
House fire in Kathleen, dog escapes and is comforted by paramedics
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Saturday morning, the Houston County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire At Grove Place off of Piney Grove Rd in Kathleen. According to Chris Stoner of the Houston County Fire Department, they received the call around 7:15 a.m. Stoner said that someone...
WALB 10
1 killed in Irwin co. 3 vehicle wreck
IRWINVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a car wreck involving three vehicles, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Post 36. The wreck happened on Sunday morning around 9:20 a.m. on State Route 32. Troopers said a 2015 Ford Fusion was leaving the parking lot of Dollar General and was attempting to cross State Route 32 when it failed to yield to a 2019 Volvo semi truck that was traveling east.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
WALB 10
Staying Mild and Mostly Dry
A cloudless day across South Georgia today. An area of high pressure is directly overhead. Tonight will be another cool night. It won’t be as cold as last night. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s. That’s about normal for this time of year. Some more...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for beating up child's mother
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted man. Police need help to locate 22-year-old Quantavis Demetrius Walker for aggravated battery, family violence. Walker stands five-feet-five and weighs approximately 147 pounds. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Louis Street, in Albany. Police say...
2 people dead in car accident on 475 and I-75 North split identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of 475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
