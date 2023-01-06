ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights took wins over rival Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a full house at William T. Henry Gymnasium at Deerfield-Windsor. The Knights topped the Eagles 59-52 while the Lady Knights ran past the Lady Eagles 50-31. Deerfield-Windsor senior Hays Revell hit back-to-back threes early in the first quarter and the Knights opened an 8-0 lead to begin the game. After the Eagles called time, Terrell Academy got going and a three by Hayden Crosson pulled the Eagles to within four at 15-11, then a three and a free throw from Bryson Carter closed the gap to within two, 17-15. The Knights pushed the lead back to ten points in the second quarter at 28-18 with three-pointers from Jackson Harris and Lane Sceals, but the Eagles bounced back as well and closed to within just three points at the half, 31-28.

